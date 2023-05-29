Over 7x growth in polytechnic placements

K Kalyan Krishna Kumar By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A total of 4,071 government polytechnic students secured jobs in academic year 2022-23 as against 575 students in 2019-20, recording a jump of over seven times in four years.The State government stressed on implementing diploma courses with an aim to upskill and strengthen technical education in Andhra Pradesh to meet the skilled manpower required for industries.

In a bid to boost the number of students getting placed, the Department of Technical Education has been collaborating and signing Memoranda of Understanding with several industries.As many as 6,078 polytechnic students secured jobs with a package ranging between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 6.25 lakh per annum. The enrolment of students in polytechnic colleges has also increased to 11,604 in 2022-23 from 9,894 in 2019-20. On the other hand, a total of 2,032 students from private polytechnic colleges also bagged jobs during placement drives and job melas.

On the instructions of Minister for Skill Development and Training Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, Commissioner of Technical Education Chadalawada Nagarani focussed on Industry Polytechnic Connect (IPC) to increase collaboration with industries in key areas, including industrial training, internships, job placements, industrial visits, guest lectures, faculty training in industries and CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) initiatives.

Nagarani, along with deputy director (training & placement) Dr MAV Rama Krishna and other officials visited over 20 industries to seek collaboration and support for the benefit of students in core sectors.

Special emphasis was laid on the mandatory six-month industrial training for final year polytechnic students. The students are also receiving stipend varying from Rs 6,000 to Rs 14,000 per month.

A workshop with industrialists, principals and faculty of government and private polytechnics was conducted in November 2022. Following this, detailed guidelines and procedure documents on industrial training were issued. As part of IPC, renowned companies like Kia Motors, ISUZU Motors, Hyundai Steel, Gangavaram Port, Lotus Wireless Technologies and Royal EV have taken up CSR initiatives at various government polytechnic colleges in the past four years.

The department also introduced the Work Integrated Learning Programme (WILP), through which students can pursue engineering degrees without giving up their jobs. A total of 84 faculty members from various polytechnic colleges were sent to six industries so that they could undergo training on the relevant processes and further teach the students.

Speaking to TNIE, Nagarani said, “We had planned placement drives for final year students from December-2022 to May-2023. Weekly progress was monitored through a special portal called BHAVITHA.”

