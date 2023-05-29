Home States Andhra Pradesh

Pollution chokes centuries old KC Canal, KMC’s negligence blamed for its decay

Drainages in areas like Ashok Nagar and RS Road are merged with the KC canal, which is causing severe water pollution.

Published: 29th May 2023

KC canal

A view of KC Canal in Kurnool district .(photo| EPS)

By K Madhu Sudhakar 
Express News Service

KURNOOL: Kurnool-Cuddapah Canal, popularly known as KC Canal, has gone from bad to worse due to pollution and has become a place for dumping due to the alleged neglect of concerned municipal and irrigation departments. More than 100 colonies are residing on the banks of the KC canal, which was intended to provide drinking water to residents of Kurnool City containing a total of 52 municipal council divisions.

People of the city alleged that to date the municipal authorities have not taken any appropriate measures to clean the canal filled with plastic bottles, plastic bags, clothes, construction waste and tonnes of garbage. The flow in the canal has also decreased due to the piled up silt and lack of fence along the channel made it easy for the colony people to dump garbage ignoring the dustbins provided by the city’s municipal corporation.

Recently, Kurnool Municipal Corporation (KMC) was slapped with `5 crore penalty by National Green Tribunal (NGT) for its alleged negligence in maintaining the canal and leaving it to decay. While the irrigation department officials blame the civic body for not arranging dustbins on the banks of the canal, the municipal corporation blames the irrigation department for their neglect in maintaining the water body.

“Drainages in areas like Ashok Nagar and RS Road are merged with the KC canal, which is causing severe water pollution. KMC officials should take immediate action and should arrange dustbins along the bank of the canal, so that people won’t dump waste in the canal,” said A Chinnaraja, assistant engineer of irrigation department, who is incharge of KC canal.

Responding to the issue, Kurnool Municipal Corporation (KMC) health officer K Visweswara Reddy said that cleaning of the canal does not fall under the purview of KMC and it is the duty of the irrigation department.

