TDP cadres divided on poll alliance

KV Sailendra By

Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Confusion continues in the TDP over a possible alliance with the Jana Sena Party and the BJP in the ensuing elections. TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has not made any categorical statement on the electoral alliance at the party annual conclave Mahanadu. However, there is no unanimous opinion among TDP cadre over the electoral alliance.

TDP cadres from Rayalaseema are of the view that the party should contest the ensuing elections without any alliance. However, cadres of Coastal Andhra are of the view that an alliance with the JSP and the BJP is beneficial to the TDP to face the ruling YSRC in the next elections. At the same time, they are against allotment of more seats to the alliance partners in coastal districts. “In case of a pact, the seat allotment to alliance partners should not be more than 25,” felt some party workers.

Speaking to TNIE, some party workers from coastal Andhra said, “It is evident from the past experience that the TDP does not face any threat from the BJP if it reaches a pact with the saffron party.”“We want an alliance with Jana Sena. Some TDP leaders should be ready to sacrifice their seats. We will make a clean sweep of all the 34 Assembly seats in Godavari districts if the TDP allies with Jana Sena,” asserted a TDP activist from East Godavari.

In case of alliance, Jana Sena may seek Tadepalligudem, Tanuku, Narasapuram, Bhimavaram, Eluru, Polavaram, Rajamahendravaram Rural, Pithapuram, Ramachandrapuram, Amalapuram, Razole and Kothapeta Assembly segments, where the Kapu community is predominant. However, some of the segments in Godavari districts are TDP bastions.

“It is not good to take a decision on electoral alliance at the last minute. The TDP leadership should give clarity to the party cadres on electoral alliance with Jana Sena well in advance. Then only both the TDP and Jana Sena will work with coordination to defeat the ruling YSRC in the next elections,” opined a TDP activist from Srikakulam.Another TDP supporter from West Godavari is of the view that the TDP leadership should take the initiative to hold talks with the Jana Sena and the BJP on electoral alliance.

“We are confident that the TDP will win more than 40 Assembly seats out of the total 51 comfortably on its own in Rayalaseema. We are not interested in an alliance with Jana Sena as there is no guarantee that its vote bank will transfer to the TDP in the elections,” reasoned a TDP fan from Rayalaseema.

TDP senior spokesperson P Srinivas said, “The party Politburo will take an appropriate decision at an appropriate time on electoral alliance in the ensuring elections. Our party supremo is likely to convene the Politburo meeting soon after the end of Mahanadu to take a decision on poll alliance.”

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Confusion continues in the TDP over a possible alliance with the Jana Sena Party and the BJP in the ensuing elections. TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has not made any categorical statement on the electoral alliance at the party annual conclave Mahanadu. However, there is no unanimous opinion among TDP cadre over the electoral alliance. TDP cadres from Rayalaseema are of the view that the party should contest the ensuing elections without any alliance. However, cadres of Coastal Andhra are of the view that an alliance with the JSP and the BJP is beneficial to the TDP to face the ruling YSRC in the next elections. At the same time, they are against allotment of more seats to the alliance partners in coastal districts. “In case of a pact, the seat allotment to alliance partners should not be more than 25,” felt some party workers. Speaking to TNIE, some party workers from coastal Andhra said, “It is evident from the past experience that the TDP does not face any threat from the BJP if it reaches a pact with the saffron party.”“We want an alliance with Jana Sena. Some TDP leaders should be ready to sacrifice their seats. We will make a clean sweep of all the 34 Assembly seats in Godavari districts if the TDP allies with Jana Sena,” asserted a TDP activist from East Godavari.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In case of alliance, Jana Sena may seek Tadepalligudem, Tanuku, Narasapuram, Bhimavaram, Eluru, Polavaram, Rajamahendravaram Rural, Pithapuram, Ramachandrapuram, Amalapuram, Razole and Kothapeta Assembly segments, where the Kapu community is predominant. However, some of the segments in Godavari districts are TDP bastions. “It is not good to take a decision on electoral alliance at the last minute. The TDP leadership should give clarity to the party cadres on electoral alliance with Jana Sena well in advance. Then only both the TDP and Jana Sena will work with coordination to defeat the ruling YSRC in the next elections,” opined a TDP activist from Srikakulam.Another TDP supporter from West Godavari is of the view that the TDP leadership should take the initiative to hold talks with the Jana Sena and the BJP on electoral alliance. “We are confident that the TDP will win more than 40 Assembly seats out of the total 51 comfortably on its own in Rayalaseema. We are not interested in an alliance with Jana Sena as there is no guarantee that its vote bank will transfer to the TDP in the elections,” reasoned a TDP fan from Rayalaseema. TDP senior spokesperson P Srinivas said, “The party Politburo will take an appropriate decision at an appropriate time on electoral alliance in the ensuring elections. Our party supremo is likely to convene the Politburo meeting soon after the end of Mahanadu to take a decision on poll alliance.”