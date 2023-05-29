TDP focuses on women & ryots’ welfare in manifesto

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Telugu Desam Party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu released the first phase of the party’s election manifesto, ‘Bhavisyathuku Guarantee’ (Guarantee for Future), on the concluding day of the TDP’s annual conclave ‘Mahanadu’ on Sunday.

The manifesto focused on schemes for women and farmers, along with youth and Backward Classes (BC).

Addressing a public gathering at Vemagiri village on the outskirts of Rajamahendravaram, he asserted that every promise in the manifesto will be implemented in toto.

Under the Mahashakti scheme, Naidu announced that Rs 1,500 would be deposited every month in the bank accounts of girls who attain 18 years of age. They will receive the aid till they turn 59.Under the Talli Vandanam scheme, Rs 15,000 per year would be deposited in the bank accounts of mothers for every child’s education.

Women will get free travelling facility in APSRTC buses within district limits. Deepam scheme will be reintroduced and three domestic gas cylinders will be given free of cost per year.Reiterating TDP’s commitment for the welfare of farmers, Naidu promised Rs 20,000 per year under Annadata scheme as financial aid to prevent distress in the farm sector.

For youngsters, the TDP chief announced Yuva Galam, under which 20 lakh jobs will be created over a period of five years. Yuva Galam Fund will also be set up to extend Rs 3,000 as unemployment relief to every unemployed person in the State.Further, Naidu promised that a stringent act, Rakshana Kosam, will be formulated to prevent attacks and abuse of people from BC communities.

The 73-year-old also pitched a programme called ‘Poor to Rich’, which will be implemented in a Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) mode to help the poor become rich in a span of five years. He explained that wealthy people and philanthropists would be involved in the scheme.Further, Naidu said the two-children norm for candidates aspiring to contest in local body polls will be repealed.

He added that the second part of the manifesto will be released during Dasara festivities after taking feedback from the people. Naidu called upon the party’s rank and file to explain to the people about ‘Bhavisyathuku Guarantee’ and make them vote in support of TDP in the upcoming elections. “Trust me, I will give a bright future to Andhra Pradesh,” he asserted.

