Varma terms Naidu’s love for NTR a joke

AP Film Development Corporation Chairman Posani Krishna Murali was honoured with NTR Lalitha Kala Award at the event.

Published: 29th May 2023 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2023 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra

AP Film Development Corporation Chairman Posani Krishna Murali being honoured with NTR Lalitha Kala Award to mark NT Rama Rao birth centenary.(Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: “There are two dangerous creatures in the world, one is crocodile and the second is snake and the third creature (person) among humans is TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. I did not come to participate in the NTR birth centenary fete. But I came to tell you a joke. I intend that there is no more joke than to say that NTR’s son-in-law (Naidu) who tortured NTR so badly and killed him, hailing that there is no one like NTR at Mahanadu. It was a joke that even NTR in the heaven couldn’t understand whether to laugh or cry,” observed maverick filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma

He participated as a chief guest in the NTR birth centenary event jointly organised by NTR Vigyan Trust and Devineni Nehru Charitable Trust in Vijayawada on Sunday.Ram Gopal Varma further said there was no need for a CBI investigation into the death of NTR as the former CM himself informed the public about the character of Naidu.

“Nandamuri Tarak is the only male in NTR’s family. Whatever reason he gave or not, my feeling is that he did not want to appear on the stage with them because of his great respect for his grandfather. So, as a fan of NTR, I thank Tarak from the bottom of my heart,” remarked RGV. He announced that he would soon come up with a movie Vyuham (The Strategy) on Naidu’s history.

AP Film Development Corporation Chairman Posani Krishna Murali was honoured with NTR Lalitha Kala Award at the event. NTR Vigyan Trust president  N Lakshmi Parvathi, Devineni Nehru Charitable Trust Devineni Avinash, former ministers Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao and Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) and others were present.

