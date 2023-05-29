We are carrying our leader, not another for package, Ambati rebuts PK’s tweet

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan’s tweet with a caricature of Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu and former minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) carrying Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s palanquin singing ‘Kotha Devudandi Kotha Devudandi’ with a tag ‘Time has come to wage a battle against a dictator’ evoked a vehement rebuttal from Ambati on Sunday.

A helicopter carrying money bags is also seen following Jagan’s palanquin in the cartoon posted by the JSP chief.Miffed with the post, the Water Resources Minister took to Twitter on Sunday and stated that they are only carrying their leader and not another leader for a package. It is not the first time that the JSP chief has posted such cartoons against Jagan on Twitter.

Last week, in a rebuttal to Jagan’s comments against him, the JSP chief posted the poster of an old film ‘Papam Pasivadu’, in which the title character was replaced with Jagan and he is seen carrying multiple suitcases. “It is better for a film to be made on Jagan,” he quipped in his Twitter post. This too had evoked vehement criticism from Ambati.

The Tu Tu Main Main between Ambati and Pawan Kalyan has been going on since the JSP chief targeted the Water Resources Minister in is own constituency of Sattenapalle during a public meeting.

