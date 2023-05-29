Home States Andhra Pradesh

We are carrying our leader, not another for package, Ambati rebuts PK’s tweet

The Tu Tu Main Main between Ambati and Pawan Kalyan has been going on since the JSP chief targeted the Water Resources Minister in is own constituency of Sattenapalle during a public meeting.

Published: 29th May 2023 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2023 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

YSRC MLA Ambati Rambabu. (File Photo)

Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan’s tweet with a caricature of Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu and former minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) carrying Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s palanquin singing ‘Kotha Devudandi Kotha Devudandi’ with a tag ‘Time has come to wage a battle against a dictator’ evoked a vehement rebuttal from Ambati on Sunday.

A helicopter carrying money bags is also seen following Jagan’s  palanquin in the cartoon posted by the JSP chief.Miffed with the post, the Water Resources Minister took to Twitter on Sunday and stated that they are only carrying their leader and not another leader for a package. It is not the first time that the JSP chief has posted such cartoons against Jagan on Twitter.

Last week, in a rebuttal to Jagan’s comments against him, the JSP chief  posted the poster of an old film ‘Papam Pasivadu’, in which the title character was replaced with Jagan and he is seen carrying multiple suitcases. “It is better for a film to be made on Jagan,” he quipped in his Twitter post. This too had evoked vehement criticism from Ambati.

The Tu Tu Main Main between Ambati and Pawan Kalyan has been going on since the JSP chief targeted the Water Resources Minister in is own constituency of Sattenapalle during a public meeting.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pawan Kalyan Jana Sena Ambati Rambabu Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp