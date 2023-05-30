Andhra crime department attaches Rs 793-crore assets of Margadarsi Chit Fund

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a major development, the State government issued a government order (GO) on Monday directing the Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (APCID) to attach movable properties worth Rs 793.5 crore belonging to Margadarsi Chit Fund Pvt Ltd (MCFPL) in the alleged chit fund scam.

The move came after the APCID officials reportedly submitted the case developments after questioning Margadarsi chairman Cherukuri Ramoji Rao and managing director Cherukuri Sailaja Kiran and other branch heads, followed by subsequent search operations in the head office in Hyderabad and other branches in the State. It may be noted that the company has reportedly been operating 1,989 active chits in Andhra Pradesh and 2,316 in Telangana, ranging between Rs 50,000 and Rs 1 crore.

According to the GO, an ad-interim order was issued for the attachment of movable properties, following the recommendations sent by the probe agency. APCID chief N Sanjay Kumar reportedly elaborated on the alleged irregularities of MCFPL noticed during the questioning of the accused named in the seven FIRs and the documents seized during the searches.

The CID officials stated that a host of offences and violations of provisions of the Chit Fund Act, 1982, were noticed during the investigation. The officials found that the auditor had allegedly transferred the amount collected from all the branches to the corporate office in Hyderabad and invested it in speculative markets, such as mutual funds.

“It was identified that the accused company had engaged in criminal activities by creating an ingenious vicious cycle perpetrating fraud, cheating, criminal breach of trust and wrongful enrichment for its own gain at the cost of gullible customers to avoid chit subscription payment. The investigation agency also noticed that MCFPL failed to maintain bank accounts to mask the fraudulent activities and illegal deposit schemes.

The company is not in a position to pay the money to its depositors,” APCID chief reported to the State government. CID officials stated that MCFPL diverted customers’ money to other investments illegally, which violates the RBI regulations.

“It is an offence under section 5 of Andhra Pradesh Protection of Depositors of Financial Establishment (APPDFE) Act,1999,” they mentioned. During the course of the investigation, the CID reportedly unearthed credible evidence pointing towards illegal deposits made by MCFPL under the guise of ‘receipts’. Recognising the urgency to protect the interests of chit subscribers, the CID wrote to the State government seeking permission to freeze financial assets that could potentially be diluted by MCFPL. “The measures are crucial in preserving the assets and effectively safeguarding the resources that rightfully belong to chit subscribers,” CID chief mentioned in his letter.

After careful examination, the State government ordered attachment of movable assets of MCFPL by authorising the CID chief and directed him to file an application before the court to make the orders absolute. The government further ordered the CID chief to send a compliance report on the same to the State government.

It may be recalled that APCID registered seven FIRs under various sections of the IPC, Section 5 of Andhra Pradesh Protection of Depositors in Financial Establishments Act and Sections 76 and 79 of the Chit Funds Act based on complaints received from assistant registrar of various districts alleging that MCFPL indulged in financial irregularities.

