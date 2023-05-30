Home States Andhra Pradesh

BJP will gain strength in South: Union Minister Bhagwanth Khuba

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The BJP will strengthen its presence in the South beyond expectations, Union Minister of State for Fertilizers and Chemicals Bhagwanth Khuba asserted during his visit to Vijayawada on Monday.

Khuba said the development and welfare mantra of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked its magic in the last nine years and this will enable the party to grow beyond expectations in the Southern States. Stating that the BJP’s popularity is on the rise in Andhra Pradesh, he said the saffron party is in an alliance with the Jana Sena.

On the capital issue, Khuba said “We have maintained that Amaravati is the capital of Andhra Pradesh. There is no truth that the BJP-ruled States get more help and others don’t. For us, every State is equally important.” 

On Polavaram project, he opined that the State’s attitude towards the project is not right and bills for the works done have not been submitted. BJP State President Somu Veerraju, national secretary Sunil Deodhar and others were present.

