Chandrababu Naidu’s plan to cheat people exposed: Minister Jogi Ramesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking a swipe at TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, senior YSRCP leader and housing minister Jogi Ramesh called the Opposition leader a ‘gutless coward’, who cannot contest alone in 2024 polls, while dubbing the party manifesto as ‘tissue paper’.

Addressing a media briefing at YSRCP headquarters in Tadepalli on Monday, the minister said, “Naidu made 650 electoral promises in his party’s previous manifesto during the time of the elections in 2014. However, he implemented not more than 10 of them between 2014 and 2019 after coming to power. People will never buy his tall claims and empty talks.”

The minister alleged that Naidu ignored BCs and treated them as vote banks. “He wants to bring a new Act to safeguard the interests of BCs. Who will believe him? The TDP manifesto is meant to cheat the people and get them to vote for him,” Ramesh added, even as he tore the manifesto and dumped it during the presser.

‘TDP, only party that helped in uplifting BCs’

Questioning the YSRC government on the monthly pension of Rs 3,000 to women above 45 years, he said that the government should have given Rs 1.44 lakh to each woman in the past four years as assured, however, it has confined itself to only Rs 36,000.

He alleged that Jagan established corporations for BCs only for taking loans and branded the latter as the traitor of BCs for cutting their reservations in local bodies. Asserting that TDP is the only party that helped in socio-economic development of BCs, he pointed out that the CM handed over leadership to ministers, who hailed from Reddy community, after giving Cabinet berths to 17 BCs.



