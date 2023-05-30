Home States Andhra Pradesh

Drinking water issues: GMC to replace major water pipeline

With the increasing population, providing uninterrupted water supply across the city has become a major challenge for the civic body.

Published: 30th May 2023 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2023 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

drinking water

Image used for representative purposes only. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Addressing drinking water issues of the residents, Guntur Municipal Corporation has taken up major water pipeline repair works. City Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu has laid the foundation stone for the new pipeline, which replaces age-old 800 mm dia pipeline at a cost of Rs 2 crore.

With the increasing population, providing uninterrupted water supply across the city has become a major challenge for the civic body. After regular inspections and taking stock of issues being faced by the people, the municipal corporation has decided to take up the repair works. 

In this regard, the authorities have set up a helpline desk for the people to report issues pertaining to drinking water supply. 

Through this, the officials have received several complaints regarding the leakage of 800 mm diameter water pipeline, one of major pipelines which supply water to major areas in Guntur West Constituency, including Lakshmipuram, Sthambalagaruvu, Gujjanagundla, AT Agraharam, Housing Board Colony, Court compound, KVP Colony, Vikas Nagar, Syamala Nagar and Hanumaiah Nagar. 

Though GMC has taken up repair works to prevent leaks numerous times, the efforts yielded no results as the pipeline developed cracks as it was laid several years ago. So, the GMC has allotted Rs 2 crore to replace the 800 mm dia water pipeline with a new 900 mm dia water pipeline. 

The officials claimed that this would provide sufficient safe drinking water to the current population in the constituency. 

Speaking on the occasion, the mayor said that amid the increasing population, GMC has been adamant to supply continuous water supply to the people across the city. Due to frequent leakages of major water pipeline near Sanjeevaiah Nagar railway line, the people in various areas of Guntur east constituency have been suffering with insufficient water supply. 

Renovation works at Sangam Jagarlamudi and Takkellapadu have been taken up and would be completed soon, he added. GMC deputy mayor Shaik Sajeela, YSRCP leaders, and engineering department officials were also present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Drinking water issues Guntur Muncipal Corporation Pipeline repair work
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp