Drinking water issues: GMC to replace major water pipeline

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Addressing drinking water issues of the residents, Guntur Municipal Corporation has taken up major water pipeline repair works. City Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu has laid the foundation stone for the new pipeline, which replaces age-old 800 mm dia pipeline at a cost of Rs 2 crore.

With the increasing population, providing uninterrupted water supply across the city has become a major challenge for the civic body. After regular inspections and taking stock of issues being faced by the people, the municipal corporation has decided to take up the repair works.

In this regard, the authorities have set up a helpline desk for the people to report issues pertaining to drinking water supply.

Through this, the officials have received several complaints regarding the leakage of 800 mm diameter water pipeline, one of major pipelines which supply water to major areas in Guntur West Constituency, including Lakshmipuram, Sthambalagaruvu, Gujjanagundla, AT Agraharam, Housing Board Colony, Court compound, KVP Colony, Vikas Nagar, Syamala Nagar and Hanumaiah Nagar.

Though GMC has taken up repair works to prevent leaks numerous times, the efforts yielded no results as the pipeline developed cracks as it was laid several years ago. So, the GMC has allotted Rs 2 crore to replace the 800 mm dia water pipeline with a new 900 mm dia water pipeline.

The officials claimed that this would provide sufficient safe drinking water to the current population in the constituency.

Speaking on the occasion, the mayor said that amid the increasing population, GMC has been adamant to supply continuous water supply to the people across the city. Due to frequent leakages of major water pipeline near Sanjeevaiah Nagar railway line, the people in various areas of Guntur east constituency have been suffering with insufficient water supply.

Renovation works at Sangam Jagarlamudi and Takkellapadu have been taken up and would be completed soon, he added. GMC deputy mayor Shaik Sajeela, YSRCP leaders, and engineering department officials were also present.

