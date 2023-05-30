Home States Andhra Pradesh

Four killed and two severely injured as car collides APSRTC bus in Prakasam

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Four people died and two others were seriously injured in a ghastly road mishap at Tripurantakam in Prakasam district on Sunday midnight. The accident happened when a speeding car and a speeding APSRTC bus had a head-on collision on Anantapur-Amaravait Naitonal Highway.

According to the Tripurantakam sub-inspector G Venkata Saidulu, six persons from Vijayawada, who are wedding decorators, went on a project in Anantapur. While they were returning, the car in which they were travelling collided with an APSRTC bus, which is heading towards Hindupur from Vijayawada, killing three on the spot and other succumbed to his injuries while shifting to hospital.

The deceased were identified as Sai (31), Chandra Sekhar (21), K Srinivas (22) and diver P Srinivas (28). The injured A Raju (26) and Ashok Kumar (25) were shifted to Vinukonda hospital for better treatment. 
“It was the fault of the car driver, who was moving in wrong direction on the service road leading to the highway, after getting down from the flyover bridge. Further, he was overspeeding. The impact was such that the wreckage was stuck to the front portion of the RTC bus,” the police officer said. 

As the accident spot was near Tripurantakam police station, the sub-inspector rushed to the spot and took up rescue efforts. With the support of the locals and a crane, the police managed to remove the victims from wreckage.

