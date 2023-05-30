Home States Andhra Pradesh

Guntur-based fraudsters dupe Kerala trader to the tune of Rs 10 lakh

The trader claimed that even though he reported to the railway police about the incident, no FIR was filed till now.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR:  A Kerala dry fruits trader was allegedly duped by Guntur-based fraudsters to a tune of Rs 10 lakh. According to the sources, the fraudsters in the name of Variety Dry Fruits company located in Guntur reportedly ordered for delivery of cloves and cardamom weighing about 550 kgs from a trader based in Thrissur in Kerala. 

Later, the trader delivered the consignment to the miscreants via Indian Railways parcel service. Even after days passed by, the trader have not received the money following which he tried to contact the miscreants and realised that the contact details were fake. 

On May 25, the victim reached Guntur and inquired on the details of the consignment with the railway parcel service authorities and found out that the fraudsters had already collected the parcel. 

He also claimed that even though he reported to the railway police about the incident, no FIR was filed till now. He requested the  Guntur RPF officials and the police department to take necessary action against them. 

An RPF personnel told TNIE that as the parcel was already delivered, it is out of their jurisdiction. However, we are considering all legal options to help the victim, he added.

