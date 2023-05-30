India’s NavIC may replace GPS

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

SRIHARIKOTA: India is on course to build a robust, accurate and more secure regional satellite navigation system (NavIC) than the currently available US government-owned Global Positioning System (GPS), which has become synonymous with commuting in our daily lives.

As a first step, ISRO on Monday successfully launched NVS-01, an advanced second-generation navigation satellite operating in L1, L5 and S bands. According to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), in the foreseeable future, all mobile phones may have NavIC-enabled chipsets for primary usage instead of GPS in India.

After 15 years of struggle, India got spectrum allocation from International Telecommunication Union (ITU) to use L1 band — a civilian frequency monopolised by the US for decades. The L1 navigation band is popular for providing PNT (Position, Navigation and Timing) services for civilian users and for interoperability with other Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS).

The navigation satellite was launched using a GSLV rocket with a cryogenic upper stage. At the end of a 27.5 hour countdown, the 51.7 metre tall, 3-stage Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle lifted off at 10.42am from the second launch pad at the spaceport located about 130 km from Chennai. The rocket, a little short of 20 minutes after it took off, deployed the 2,232 kg satellite into the intended Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO). ISRO chairman S Somanath said, “We will add four more satellites to the NavIC.”

