Irrigation projects underway at a steady pace in Andhra for over 4 years despite Covid pandemic

VIJAYAWADA: Works for various irrigation projects have been progressing at a steady pace in the State over the past four years even as the Covid-19 pandemic brought the world to a standstill for two of those years. Starting June this year, several projects will be completed over the next three years. In September last year, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy dedicated Nellore and Sangam barrages to the nation.

While works for Tunnel-I and head regulator of the Pola Subbaiah Veligonda project in Prakasam district have been completed, construction of Tunnel-II and its head regulator are slated for completion by August this year. With regard to the Polavaram Irrigation Project, besides completion of spillway works and installation of radial gates, the Upper cofferdam and lower cofferdam are ready. Works pertaining to vibro-compaction in the diaphragm wall that was damaged are underway.

As per the data from the Water Resources Department, a total of 86 projects were sanctioned with an outlay of Rs 1,90,598 crore in undivided AP from 2004 to 2014. Of the total, Rs 95,539 crore was spent, creating an ayacut of 23.49 lakh acres. At the time of bifurcation, residual Andhra received 54 of those projects and of them 11 were fully completed and two partially. After the bifurcation, five projects, including Sangam and Nellore barrages, were completed and two other projects— Vamsadhara Stage II and Mudduvalasa Stage I— were partially completed.

The government under Navaratnalu has prioritised the completion of Polavaram, Uttarandhara Sujala Sravanthi, Veligonda Project, GNSS and HNSS projects.

“Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has made several visits to New Delhi to impress upon the powers there the importance of completing these projects for water security, and thereby economic stability of the State,” a senior member of the government said.

