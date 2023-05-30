Why YSRC leaders are unable to digest Naidu's assurance in manifesto, TDP leader asks CM 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP hit back at YSRC for likening its manifesto to tissue paper and alleged that the remarks of the ruling party leaders reflected their insecurity.

Former minister and TDP senior leader Alapati Rajendra Prasad sought an explanation from Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday on why the YSRC leaders were unable to digest the assurance given by TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu in the party manifesto, which was released on Sunday.

“Undoubtedly, the ruling party leaders will definitely undergo a shock after the TDP releases its full-fledged manifesto,” he observed.

Speaking to reporters, Alapati sought to know whether the YSRC government and its ministers were having any guts to release a white paper on the assurances given by Jagan before coming to power and those fulfilled during the past four years. He ridiculed Jagan and his ministers claiming to fulfil 98.8% of promises made to the people.

Naidu copied YSRC’s promises for his manifesto: Nani

Launching a salvo at the TDP chief, social welfare minister Merugu Nagarjuna stated, “The person who forgot about the poor when he was Chief Minister for 14 years, now speaks for them.” Likewise, former minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao dismissed the manifesto, terming it as another ploy of Chandrababu Naidu to cheat the people. “I dare Naidu to come clean on how many manifestos he had announced till date and how many had he fulfilled,” he questioned.

He further elaborated that Naidu gave Rs 2,000 as pension for four months before elections and prior to that Rs 1,000 for 50 months. “TDP gave Rs 60,000 to each pensioner in five years. Whereas the YSRC government started with Rs 2,250 per month and will increase it to Rs 3,000 per month shortly. It is being provided to 64 lakh people, nearly double what TDP gave. At the end of five years, our government will be paying Rs 1.5 lakh to each pensioner. There is no comparison,” he said.

On Naidu’s announcement to provide Rs 1,500, Kodali Nani pointed out that women above 45 years have been receiving Rs 18,750, which is more than Rs 1,500 per month. “All Naidu did was to copy our promises for his manifesto,” he asserted.

