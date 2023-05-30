YSRC government spends over Rs 54,000 crore to enhance quality of school education

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC government has spent Rs 54,023.67 crore in the education sector between the academic year 2020-21 and 2022-23 in a bid to enhance the quality of school education in government schools. In the first year after forming government (2019-20), a sum of Rs 33,410 crore was allocated for implementing Ammavodi, Samagra Shiksha Scheme and modernisation of government schools.

As part of its efforts, the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government introduced various DBT (direct benefit transfer) schemes like Jagananna Ammavodi, Vidya Kanuka, Vasathi Deevena and Vidya Deevena among others. Besides, the government also launched Mana Badi-Nadu Nedu to give a facelift to all government schools and provide 11 basic amenities.

Since taking charge, Jagan has emphasised on the need to introduce English medium, along with teaching in the mother tongue of the students, at government schools. Bilingual textbooks are also being distributed for a smooth transition to English medium.

As part of the reforms, the government has decided to implement syllabus of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at all government schools. So far, around 1,000 schools have been affiliated to CBSE.

In its efforts to introduce digital education, the State government distributed tablets to 4,59,564 students and 59,176 teachers of Class VIII with an expenditure of Rs 686 crore in the academic year 2022-23. The tablets were intended to facilitate a seamless transition into CBSE syllabus when the Class VIII students appear for Class X public exams in the academic year 2024-25.

Further, in collaboration with tech-ed startup Byju’s, content was made available on the tablets for Class VIII students as well as for other students of Classes IV to X who have smartphones or other electronic devices. Interactive flat panels were also installed in every classroom.

To prevent dropout rates among girls after they graduate high school, the government established at least one junior college for girls in 679 mandals.

Additionally, the government has set up Toilet Maintenance Fund (TMF) of Rs 874.88 crore and School Maintenance Fund (SMF) of Rs 442 crore, contributed by each parent through the Ammavodi scheme.

Commissioner of School Education Suresh Kumar said as many as 83 private-aided schools were taken over by the government with assets and converted into government schools. He also explained that supply of GI-tagged rice to schools under the Midday Meal Distribution Unit (MDU) ensured a revised and improved menu catering to the nutritional needs of the students.

