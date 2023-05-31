3 fishers from Andhra Pradesh walk out of Pakistan jail after four years

Usha Peri By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: After spending four-and-a-half years in Karachi’s Malir Jail, three fishermen from Andhra Pradesh finally reunited with their families in Visakhapatnam on May 28. The fishermen, identified as M Bhaskar (40) from Koyyam in Srikakulam, Narain Rao (46) from Pasuvulanka in East Godavari and M Sathiam (53) from Ubavalanka in Kakinada, were arrested in November 29, 2018.

The trio was among the 198 Indian fishermen who were captured by the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) in the Arabian Sea off the Gujarat coast for violating the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).

Pakistan’s authorities handed over the fishermen to Indian officials at the Wagah Border on May 13. They were first shifted to Veraval in Gujarat on May 15 for medical examination at the Red Cross Society.Asked if the fishermen had violated the IMBL, Bhaskar said Pakistani authorities often venture 20 to 25 km deep into Indian waters to capture the fishermen, in the absence of the Navy.

Expressing distress over the lack of medical supplies, the fisherman recollected, “Regardless of the severity of your health condition, there are no medical supplies. You are left to face your own demise within the confines of the cell.”

Bhaskar also revealed that his father had died two years ago, but he learned about it only after returning home. He pointed out that the trio were supposed to be released, along with the others, in January, but due to issues with identity cards, they had to serve another few months in jail.

“Living behind the bars without any contact with our families is an unimaginably horrifying experience. The suffering we endured within those walls can be matched only by the anguish our loved ones faced back at home. I am eternally grateful to my son for courageously stepping into my shoes and shouldering the responsibility of caring for our family, while I was absent,” expressed Narain Rao.

Another 300 fishermen will be released in batches in the next few months. The three fishermen thanked Janaki Ram, one of the mediators, for taking care of them since their arrival in India.

VISAKHAPATNAM: After spending four-and-a-half years in Karachi’s Malir Jail, three fishermen from Andhra Pradesh finally reunited with their families in Visakhapatnam on May 28. The fishermen, identified as M Bhaskar (40) from Koyyam in Srikakulam, Narain Rao (46) from Pasuvulanka in East Godavari and M Sathiam (53) from Ubavalanka in Kakinada, were arrested in November 29, 2018. The trio was among the 198 Indian fishermen who were captured by the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) in the Arabian Sea off the Gujarat coast for violating the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL). Pakistan’s authorities handed over the fishermen to Indian officials at the Wagah Border on May 13. They were first shifted to Veraval in Gujarat on May 15 for medical examination at the Red Cross Society.Asked if the fishermen had violated the IMBL, Bhaskar said Pakistani authorities often venture 20 to 25 km deep into Indian waters to capture the fishermen, in the absence of the Navy. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Expressing distress over the lack of medical supplies, the fisherman recollected, “Regardless of the severity of your health condition, there are no medical supplies. You are left to face your own demise within the confines of the cell.” Bhaskar also revealed that his father had died two years ago, but he learned about it only after returning home. He pointed out that the trio were supposed to be released, along with the others, in January, but due to issues with identity cards, they had to serve another few months in jail. “Living behind the bars without any contact with our families is an unimaginably horrifying experience. The suffering we endured within those walls can be matched only by the anguish our loved ones faced back at home. I am eternally grateful to my son for courageously stepping into my shoes and shouldering the responsibility of caring for our family, while I was absent,” expressed Narain Rao. Another 300 fishermen will be released in batches in the next few months. The three fishermen thanked Janaki Ram, one of the mediators, for taking care of them since their arrival in India.