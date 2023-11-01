Arjitha Sevas cancelled for Karthika Masam at Srisailam Devasthanam

K Madhu Sudhakar By

Express News Service

KURNOOL: The Srisailam Devastanam in Kurnool district is gearing for the Karthika Masam, starting on November 14 and concluding on December 12 with the Laksha deepotsavam.

To ensure a smooth experience for devotees, certain Arjitha Sevas, including Sparsha Darshanam, will be temporarily stopped for 13 selected days, which include Mondays and government holidays during the month-long Karthika Masam. This decision aims to provide a better darshan experience for common devotees during the festival, according to the temple’s executive officer, D Peddiraju.

During a review meeting at the Sri Bramarambha Mallikarjuna Swami temple office, the EO mentioned that they are making arrangements such as forming queues, providing anna danam, water supply, ghat road electrification, cloakrooms, chappal stands, toilets, and temporary dressing rooms for the convenience of devotees. Additionally, parking lots will be set up around the temple surroundings.

The 30-day ustavams will commence at 7.00 am on November 14 with special pujas. The temple authority anticipates a significant influx of pilgrims this year and is taking comprehensive measures to ensure a smooth experience, including the installation of welcoming arches in various parts of Srisailam town, lighting at bathing ghats, and providing showers for a holy bath at Pathalaganga. Special queue lines within the main temple premises will also be set up.

