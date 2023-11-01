Chandrababu Naidu’s petition for call data records dismissed

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The ACB Special Court in Vijayawada on Tuesday dismissed the petition filed by TDP supremo and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu seeking the call data records (CDRs) and location details of APCID and police officials when he was arrested at Nandyal in the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation case.

ACB Special Court Judge BSV Himabindu dismissed the petition, concurring with the CID counsel’s arguments on the CDR petition. Presenting his arguments, Public Prosecutor Vivekananda contended that the officials investigating the case often need to contact several others to get important information and the provision of CDRs of the CID officials would be a breach of privacy and it could impact the ongoing probe.

In the petition, Naidu alleged that several videos and photographs of him taken on September 9 and 10 before being produced in the ACB special court were widely circulated on social media platforms and published prominently in select media.

Further, he levelled accusations against DSP M Dhanunjayudu that he was aware of all the things and he leaked his photographs at the SIT office.

Naidu’s counsel alleged that the CID officials had contacted several people over the phone before arresting the former Chief Minister at Nandyal on September 9 and if those details were known, important things would come out pertaining to the case and the arrest. The counsel contended that the arrest of Naidu in the skill development case was illegal and against the rules.

After hearing lengthy arguments from both the parties on Naidu’s CDR plea, the ACB Court Judge on October 27 said she would pronounce the verdict on October 31.

While reading out the verdict on Naidu’s CDR petition, the Judge stated that she agreed with the arguments presented by the CID counsel and such data cannot be shared or it does not require a scrutiny.

She also mentioned that the arrest of Naidu was made in accordance with the established procedure and he himself told the court that he was arrested after 6 am on September 9 and no coercive methods were applied on him.

