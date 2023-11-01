Home States Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu Naidu’s petition for call data records dismissed

ACB Special Court observes call data of investigating officials doesn’t need scrutiny

Published: 01st November 2023 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2023 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu comes out of the Rajamahendravaram Central Prison as he is granted interim bail for 4 weeks. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The ACB Special Court in Vijayawada on Tuesday dismissed the petition filed by TDP supremo and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu seeking the call data records (CDRs) and location details of APCID and police officials when he was arrested at Nandyal in the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation case. 

ACB Special Court Judge BSV Himabindu dismissed the petition, concurring with the CID counsel’s arguments on the CDR petition. Presenting his arguments, Public Prosecutor Vivekananda contended that the officials investigating the case often need to contact several others to get important information and the provision of CDRs of the CID officials would be a breach of privacy and it could impact the ongoing probe. 

In the petition, Naidu alleged that several videos and photographs of him taken on September 9 and 10 before being produced in the ACB special court were widely circulated on social media platforms and published prominently in select media. 

Further, he levelled accusations against DSP M Dhanunjayudu that he was aware of all the things and he leaked his photographs at the SIT office. 

Naidu’s counsel alleged that the CID officials had contacted several people over the phone before arresting the former Chief Minister at Nandyal on September 9 and if those details were known, important things would come out pertaining to the case and the arrest. The counsel contended that the arrest of Naidu in the skill development case was illegal and against the rules.

After hearing lengthy arguments from both the parties on Naidu’s CDR plea, the ACB Court Judge on October 27 said she would pronounce the verdict on October 31.

While reading out the verdict on Naidu’s CDR petition, the Judge stated that she agreed with the arguments presented by the CID counsel and such data cannot be shared or it does not require a scrutiny. 
She also mentioned that the arrest of Naidu was made in accordance with the established procedure and he himself told the court that he was arrested after 6 am on September 9 and no coercive methods were applied on him.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chandrababu Naidu call data records Special Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp