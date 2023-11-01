Guntur Municipal Corporation aces 100% door-to-door waste collection 

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) has made significant strides in waste management through effective implementation of awareness programs and strict inspections.

With the active involvement of educational institutions and widespread public participation, GMC has achieved the impressive feat of 100% door-to-door waste collection. This success can be attributed to the concerted efforts of GMC officials, who have left no stone unturned in their pursuit of excellence.

Building on this success, Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu and civic chief Kirthi Chekuri now aiming for an even better rank in Swachh Survekshan-2023. To achieve this, GMC officials have devised a comprehensive action plan for the implementation of various sanitation programmes.

The GMC officials are implementing two major projects, including the Jindal Waste to Energy Plant, and Plastic Waste to Synthetic Fuel Plant, which has enhanced plastic waste management. These plants utilise advanced technology to convert plastic waste into synthetic fuel They have introduced e-autos that have proven to be an eco-friendly alternative to traditional waste collection methods.

The GMC has partnered with 358 schools across the city to educate students about the significance of sanitation. This initiative has not only raised awareness among the younger generation but has also led to various plantation programs, resulting in a significant increase in green cover. The city’s greenery has witnessed a remarkable growth from 17% in 2021 to an impressive 30% today. The central medians have expanded from 10 km to 23 km, while avenue plantation has increased from 20 km to 30 km, creating a more vibrant and sustainable urban landscape.

To combat pollution, the GMC has taken several measures, including the construction of well-designed roads with proper drainage systems and the renovation of potholes. The use of sweeping machines and mist sprayers has also played a crucial role in preventing pollution and maintaining cleanliness throughout the city.

Other effective waste management practices, such as composting of wet waste and recycling of recyclable materials are also being adopted by the civic body for cleaner environment.

By involving educational institutions and encouraging public participation in surveys, GMC has been able to create a significant impact. These efforts have not gone unnoticed, as GMC secured first place in campaigns like “Swachta Ki Do Rang” and achieved the national third rank in “Swachh Vayu Survekshan 2023”. Additionally, GMC also emerged as the top performer in the Mega Selfie Camp as part of the Indian Swachh League 2.0.

