Jagan pocketed Rs 2,000 crore  from illegal sand mining: BJP

VIJAYAWADA: State BJP chief Daggubati alleged that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his henchmen had pocketed Rs 2,000 crore through illegal sand mining.

Speaking to newspersons on Tuesday, she said like in the liquor ‘scam’, the YSRC government had violated several rules and regulations pertaining to sand mining and dredging in rivers. Earlier, sand reaches were managed by SHG women. Later, free sand policy was introduced. After the YSRC came to power in 2019, it changed the sand policy and sand mining in the entire State was given to Delhi-based Jaiprakash Power Ventures.

Showing a copy of the MoU signed between the government and JP Ventures, she said the contractor had to pay Rs 760 crore per annum to the State government as per the agreement. “JP Ventures, ignoring the clause that sub-lease should not be given, sub-let mining to Vijyawada-based firm.

The monthly revenue from sand to that firm was Rs 188 crore and of which Rs 63 crore was going to the government and the remaining Rs 120 crore to Tadepalli Palace (Jagan). In the last 16 months, at Rs 120 crore per month, the palace was given Rs 2,000 crore,” she charged.

The State BJP chief said the entire thing was managed by one Sudhakar Reddy of Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad and they got evidence that an IAS officer assisted him. Though permission of the respective district collector and the AD of Mines and Geology is needed for sand mining, it was issued by a clerk working for JP Ventures, she charged.

“Even the directions of the National Green Tribunal are being ignored. We will continue our fight against the YSRC government to prevent it from looting the natural resources, she said.”

