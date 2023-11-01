No arrest of Chandrababu Naidu in liquor ‘scam’ now: CID to Andhra Pradesh HC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The CID on Tuesday informed the Andhra Pradesh High Court that it would not arrest TDP national president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the alleged liquor scam.

It may be recalled that the CID had registered the FIR against Naidu, former Excise minister Kollu Ravindra and former AP State Beverages Corporation Ltd (APSBCL) commissioner Naresh for allegedly granting liquor licences by favouring a few suppliers and distilleries. A case under Sections 166, 167, 409, 120(B) R/W 34 of IPC and Section 13 (1)(d) r/w 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered based on a complaint filed by APSBCL Commissioner D Vasudeva Reddy on October 28. Naidu is named as accused No 3 in the case.

Naidu moved a house motion petition in the High Court seeking anticipatory bail in the case. His counsel Dammalapati Srinivas argued that the fresh case pertaining to the alleged liquor scam was registered only to arrest the petitioner, if he gets an interim bail in the AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) case, in which Naidu was arrested.

Srinivas also informed the court that the case was registered with an intention to confine Naidu to prison for a longer duration. The fresh case was registered as part of political vendetta, he said.

The counsel further said Naidu was arrested without serving a notice in the AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) case and they had filed the anticipatory bail plea apprehending arrest of Naidu in the present case also in a similar manner.

Advocate General S Sriram, representing the CID, said the court had granted interim bail to Naidu in the APSSDC case till November 28 on health grounds and they would not arrest him till the date. Justice Mallikarjun Rao recorded the submission of the AG and posted the matter for further hearing to November 21.

