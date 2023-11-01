Home States Andhra Pradesh

Nov 20: TTD to hold Deepotsavams

He directed the officials concerned to make elaborate arrangements involving donors of the respective areas in coordination with local administration and police.

Published: 01st November 2023 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2023 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. ( File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will organise a series of Karthika Deepotsavams at various places starting from November 20 as a part of its Hindu Sanatana Dharma Prachara activities, said TTD executive officer (EO) AV Dharma Reddy.

A review meeting was held at the Conference Hall in the TTD Administrative Building in Tirupati on Tuesday on the arrangements for Karthika Deepotsavams. 

The EO said on November 20, Deepotsavam would be held in Tirupati, on November 27 in Kurnool and on December 4 in Visakhapatnam.

He directed the officials concerned to make elaborate arrangements involving donors of the respective areas in coordination with local administration and police.

He also directed the officials to take the advice of the Chief Priests of Tirumala temple for arranging Puja materials. The EO instructed the officials to ensure that devotees participate in large numbers.

Joint Executive Officers Sada Bhargavi, Veerabrahmam, SVBC CEO Shanmukh Kumar, CE Nageswara Rao and others were also present during the review meeting .
 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TTD Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp