Nov 20: TTD to hold Deepotsavams

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will organise a series of Karthika Deepotsavams at various places starting from November 20 as a part of its Hindu Sanatana Dharma Prachara activities, said TTD executive officer (EO) AV Dharma Reddy.

A review meeting was held at the Conference Hall in the TTD Administrative Building in Tirupati on Tuesday on the arrangements for Karthika Deepotsavams.

The EO said on November 20, Deepotsavam would be held in Tirupati, on November 27 in Kurnool and on December 4 in Visakhapatnam.

He directed the officials concerned to make elaborate arrangements involving donors of the respective areas in coordination with local administration and police.

He also directed the officials to take the advice of the Chief Priests of Tirumala temple for arranging Puja materials. The EO instructed the officials to ensure that devotees participate in large numbers.

Joint Executive Officers Sada Bhargavi, Veerabrahmam, SVBC CEO Shanmukh Kumar, CE Nageswara Rao and others were also present during the review meeting .



Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will organise a series of Karthika Deepotsavams at various places starting from November 20 as a part of its Hindu Sanatana Dharma Prachara activities, said TTD executive officer (EO) AV Dharma Reddy. A review meeting was held at the Conference Hall in the TTD Administrative Building in Tirupati on Tuesday on the arrangements for Karthika Deepotsavams. The EO said on November 20, Deepotsavam would be held in Tirupati, on November 27 in Kurnool and on December 4 in Visakhapatnam.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He directed the officials concerned to make elaborate arrangements involving donors of the respective areas in coordination with local administration and police. He also directed the officials to take the advice of the Chief Priests of Tirumala temple for arranging Puja materials. The EO instructed the officials to ensure that devotees participate in large numbers. Joint Executive Officers Sada Bhargavi, Veerabrahmam, SVBC CEO Shanmukh Kumar, CE Nageswara Rao and others were also present during the review meeting . Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp