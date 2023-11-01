Home States Andhra Pradesh

Shaik Dastagiri arrested for threatening couple

When the girl’s parents tried to perform her marriage in September, she informed the matter to Narayana and the two had eloped.

Published: 01st November 2023 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2023 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Police arrested Shaik Dastagiri, who turned an approver in the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case, on a charge of threatening a couple at Yerraguntla. 

Disclosing this to newsmen on Tuesday, Jammalamadugu DSP Nagaraju said Lakshmi Narayana (21) of Sundaraiah Colony in Yerraguntla fell in love with a Imambi (19). 

When the girl’s parents tried to perform her marriage in September, she informed the matter to Narayana and the two had eloped. Later, she had started living with Narayana. Imambi’s parents, Dastagiri and a few others went to the house of Narayana and tried to take the girl back home. 

When Narayana resisted them, Dastagiri had threatened to eliminate him. His escort police informed the matter to the higher officials. The police apprehended Dastagiri and others during a vehicle check in Chennuru.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shaik Dastagiri approver

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp