Shaik Dastagiri arrested for threatening couple

KADAPA: Police arrested Shaik Dastagiri, who turned an approver in the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case, on a charge of threatening a couple at Yerraguntla.

Disclosing this to newsmen on Tuesday, Jammalamadugu DSP Nagaraju said Lakshmi Narayana (21) of Sundaraiah Colony in Yerraguntla fell in love with a Imambi (19).

When the girl’s parents tried to perform her marriage in September, she informed the matter to Narayana and the two had eloped. Later, she had started living with Narayana. Imambi’s parents, Dastagiri and a few others went to the house of Narayana and tried to take the girl back home.

When Narayana resisted them, Dastagiri had threatened to eliminate him. His escort police informed the matter to the higher officials. The police apprehended Dastagiri and others during a vehicle check in Chennuru.

