Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP cadres celebrate Naidu’s  release from prison in a big way 

Apart from that of TDP, cadres of the Jana Sena Party also gave a rousing welcome to the TDP chief.

Published: 01st November 2023 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2023 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu comes out of the Rajamahendravaram Central Prison as he is granted interim bail for 4 weeks. (Photo | Express)

By S Viswanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Soon after the Andhra Pradesh High Court granted interim bail to TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu in the AP State Skill Development Corporation case on Tuesday, the party rank and file became jubilant. 

Bursting crackers and raising slogans like ‘Babu is Back’, TDP supporters celebrated the occasion across the State. TDP State chief K Atchannaidu, along with other leaders, took part in the celebrations held at the party headquarters in Mangalagiri.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu with his
grandson Devansh after his release from
Rajamahendravaram central jail I Express

Speaking to TNIE, TDP spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhiram, who was accompanying the convoy of Naidu from Rajamahendravaram to Vijayawada, said there was an overwhelming response from the party cadres and people as they stood on either side of the road to have a glimpse of Naidu. Despite the curbs imposed by police, people holding party flags welcomed Naidu.

Apart from that of TDP, cadres of the Jana Sena Party also gave a rousing welcome to the TDP chief. The response of the people was such that it took four hours for Naidu’s convoy to reach Tanuku from Rajamahendravaram, he informed. 

Thousands of people gathered on the roads to show their support to Naidu and as a result his convoy was moving slowly, the TDP leader said, adding that the former Chief Minister is confined to greeting people from inside the car adhering to the court’s order.

Stating that the party activities were only hampered to a certain extent after the arrest of Naidu as some time was allocated for legal consultations to get him released in the APSSDC case, Pattabhi said the activities will be expedited henceforth as leaders and cadres of the party got rejuvenated with the release of Naidu on bail. The joint election manifesto of the TDP-JSP combine is likely to be released at the earliest.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TDP N Chandrababu Naidu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp