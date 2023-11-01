TDP cadres celebrate Naidu’s  release from prison in a big way 

S Viswanath By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Soon after the Andhra Pradesh High Court granted interim bail to TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu in the AP State Skill Development Corporation case on Tuesday, the party rank and file became jubilant.

Bursting crackers and raising slogans like ‘Babu is Back’, TDP supporters celebrated the occasion across the State. TDP State chief K Atchannaidu, along with other leaders, took part in the celebrations held at the party headquarters in Mangalagiri.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu with his

grandson Devansh after his release from

Rajamahendravaram central jail I Express

Speaking to TNIE, TDP spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhiram, who was accompanying the convoy of Naidu from Rajamahendravaram to Vijayawada, said there was an overwhelming response from the party cadres and people as they stood on either side of the road to have a glimpse of Naidu. Despite the curbs imposed by police, people holding party flags welcomed Naidu.

Apart from that of TDP, cadres of the Jana Sena Party also gave a rousing welcome to the TDP chief. The response of the people was such that it took four hours for Naidu’s convoy to reach Tanuku from Rajamahendravaram, he informed.

Thousands of people gathered on the roads to show their support to Naidu and as a result his convoy was moving slowly, the TDP leader said, adding that the former Chief Minister is confined to greeting people from inside the car adhering to the court’s order.

Stating that the party activities were only hampered to a certain extent after the arrest of Naidu as some time was allocated for legal consultations to get him released in the APSSDC case, Pattabhi said the activities will be expedited henceforth as leaders and cadres of the party got rejuvenated with the release of Naidu on bail. The joint election manifesto of the TDP-JSP combine is likely to be released at the earliest.

