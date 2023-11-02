Andhra Pradesh government declares 103 mandals drought-affected

P Hareesh By

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 103 mandals in seven districts of the State have been declared as drought-affected during the southwest monsoon-2023 (Kharif) due to deficit rainfall. Six of these districts are in the Rayalaseema region. Of the total, 80 mandals are listed as severely affected and 23 as moderately hit.

Anantapur has the highest of 28 drought-hit mandals, followed by 24 in Kurnool, 21 in Sri Sathya Sai, 18 in Annamayya, six in Nandyal and four in Chittoor districts. All these are in the Rayalaseema region. Special Chief Secretary for Revenue (disaster management) G Sai Prasad issued a GO on Tuesday, notifying the drought-hit mandals as per guidelines prescribed by the Government of India.

He further directed the seven district collectors to notify the specific mandals or areas in the district Gazette so that farmers can avail of credit facilities and take up relief operations. Officials explained that mandals are notified as drought-hit based on the drop in cultivation due to deficit rainfall, scarcity of drinking water and fodder for cattle, drop in groundwater levels, lack of livelihood opportunities and migrations.

Speaking to TNIE, Kurnool district Collector G Srijana said they will prioritise increasing working days to 150 from 100 for job seekers under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Programme (NREGA).“We will also focus on resolving drinking water issues across the district,” she added.It may be recalled that the undivided Kurnool district was witnessing the migration of people in search of livelihood.

“As many as 3,000 people have completed their quota (100 days of work) and if working days are increased, a number of people will benefit in the district. If 150 days are offered under NREGA, labour migration might be controlled,” Srijana explained.

So far, the district officials have provided 4.70 lakh jobs cards to 2.57 lakh families. However, less than one lakh people are utilising the job cards under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act across the district regularly.

In Anantapur, district Collector M Gauthami said they would intensify drought-relief works in the affected mandals by focusing on NREGA works, supply of fodder and drinking water, and preventing migrations.

Meanwhile, the Left parties have condemned the non-declaration of a single Mandal in YSR as drought-hit even as the district officials have reportedly sent proposals to declare 17 mandals as affected.

