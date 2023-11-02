Andhra Pradesh HC verdict on CID’s plea for conditions on Naidu reserved

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday reserved its verdict on the supplementary petition filed by APCID, seeking imposition of additional conditions on TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, to Friday. Hours after the former chief minister was released from the Rajamahendravaram Central Prison as he was granted conditional interim bail in the skill development corporation scam case on Tuesday, the State Crime Investigation Department (APCID) filed an urgent supplementary petition urging the HC to restrain Naidu from speaking to the media, participating in political activities or addressing rallies while he was out on interim bail. Subsequently, the high court passed an interim order directing Naidu not to take part in political rallies or give interviews till the verdict in the case was pronounced.

When CID’s supplementary petition came for hearing before Justice T Mallikarjuna Rao, Additional Advocate General P Sudhakar Reddy, appearing for the probe agency, argued that Naidu violated the conditions imposed by the court by taking out a rally and addressing the media. Further, he also submitted a pen drive with visuals of the speech that the TDP chief gave after coming out of prison. Urging the court to direct Naidu to be confined to activities pertaining to his medical treatment, he stressed the need to allow two DSP-rank officers to monitor the movement of Naidu and submit details of the same to the court.

Questioning the need for allowing police officers to gather information about the former chief minister’s whereabouts, the judge observed that the State government has an intelligence department, which can provide the same data. Further, he pointed out that the 73-year-old enjoys Z+ category security cover.

On the other hand, Naidu’s counsel Dammalapati Srinivas argued that conditions were imposed on the TDP chief while granting interim bail to protect the procedure of investigation. However, the conditions sought by the CID border on violation of Naidu’s fundamental rights, he said.

Citing a Supreme Court order that fundamental rights are also applicable to a convicted person, he said the High Court, too, allows those in jail to speak to the media. He pointed out that the court has directed the TDP chief not to speak about anything pertaining to the APSSDC case and not to participate in political rallies. The CID’s demand for more conditions indicates different reasons, he argued.“People stood along both sides of the road to greet their leader. This cannot be considered as a political rally,” Naidu’s counsel contended.

