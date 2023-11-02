AP-CID registers fresh case against former CM Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (APCID) has filed a fresh case against TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu in connection with the alleged irregularities in the Free Sand Policy introduced by the previous government in 2016.

This comes just two days after the former chief minister was booked in connection with the alleged liquor scam. It may be noted that this is the sixth case that the probe agency has filed against the 73-year-old.

In the First Information Report (FIR), while the then mines and geology minister Peethala Sujatha has been mentioned as the key accused, Naidu has been listed as accused number 2, former MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar as A3 and Devineni Umamaheshwara Rao as A4, along with ‘others’, for allegedly taking decisions which benefitted a few people and caused loss to the government exchequer.

The CID registered the case on November 1 under IPC Sections 120 (B), 409 read with 34 of IPC, and Section 13 (1)(d) read with 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act after receiving a complaint from VG Venkata Reddy, vice-chairman and managing director of Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC), and director of State Mines and Geology.

According to the complainant, several discrepancies were found in the policy decisions taken by the previous TDP government in leasing mines and sand reaches, which resulted in the State government losing revenue. The loss has been estimated to be around thousands of crores of rupees in comparison to revenue generated by the State between 2019 and 2021, the complaint read.

VG Reddy mentioned that the TDP government in 2014 had taken a decision in the Cabinet, vesting the sand reaches in the State to APMDC, and later transferring them to district and Mandal Mahila Samakhyas through a government order (GO 94) dated August 28, 2014.

Two years later, the policy was reviewed based on a cabinet subcommittee’s recommendations and two orders (GO 19 & 20) were issued to provide price discovery through tender cum e-auction to secure sand at affordable prices.

Within two months, memo no. 3066/M II(1)/2016-3 dated March 4, 2016, was issued indicating the change in the existing sand policy and permitting ‘free sand’, the complainant pointed out and said another government order (GO 43) dated April 6, 2016, was issued effectuating the decision.

“There was no procedural adherence, no compliance with the business rules in policy-changing decisions and legal justification. The ‘Free Sand Policy’ was exploited and has emerged as a tool for filling up the coffers of a few private individuals who captured sand reaches and got huge monetary benefits. This has been noticed by the National Green Tribunal, too” the complainant said.

Further, VG Reddy said around 1,000 cases of illegal sand mining were registered between 2016 and 2019, but the penalty was collected only to the extent of Rs 40 crore.“The same APMDC in the new mining policy was able to secure a return of Rs 766 crore between 2019 and 2021 towards seigniorage fee, consideration, DMF (District Mineral Foundation) and MERIT (Mineral Exploration Research and Innovation Trust), but the previous government in the name of Free Sand Policy conferred benefits to its functionaries with political and illegal motives causing a huge loss to state finance.”

‘Ex-CM possessed by the demon of corruption’

Responding to TDP leaders’ criticism, the YSRC said, “Naidu was possessed by the demon of corruption. After Jagan became CM, the State raked in thousands of crores from sand mining. How much did the exchequer earn from sand during your regime?”

Naidu admitted to AIG for medical tests

The TDP chief has been admitted to AIG Hospital in Hyderabad on Thursday. As per sources, Naidu went to the hospital to undergo medical tests as advised by his doctors. It is learnt that Naidu is likely to be discharged on Friday

CID to attach assets in alleged FiberNet scam

The State government on October 31 issued ad-interim orders (GO 180), permitting the APCID to attach seven immovable properties of the accused in the alleged FiberNet scam and representatives of TeraSoftware Limited

Charges against former chief minister & others

Introduced new policy to take control of sand mining, allow sale by limited persons for their benefit, causing loss to the exchequer

Violated various administrative procedures, did not examine the pros and cons of policy

Committed acts of omission and commission

‘Immediate beneficiaries’ Key political functionaries & MLAs in specific sand reach areas

