AP, Karnataka top in GST growth in South India

Published: 02nd November 2023 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2023 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh stood top in Southern States, along with Karnataka, in the growth rate of GST collection till October 2023. The post settlement GST revenue of AP stood at  Rs 18,488 crore at a growth rate of 12%.

Karnataka registered a growth rate of 12%, Telangana 10%, Tamil Nadu 9% and Kerala 5%.

The gross GST revenue collected in October across India stood at Rs 1,72,003 crore. Out of the total, Rs 30,062 crore is CGST, Rs 38,171 crore SGST, Rs 91,315 crore (including Rs 42,127 crore collected on import of goods) IGST and Rs 12,456 crore (including Rs 1,294 crore collected on import of goods) cess.

The government has settled Rs 42,873 crore to CGST and Rs 36,614 crore to SGST from IGST.

The total revenue of the Centre and the States in October, after regular settlement stood at Rs 72,934 crore CGST and Rs 74,785 crore SGST.

