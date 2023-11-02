AP’s growth due to PM’s efforts: Daggubati Purandeswari

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: State BJP president Daggubati Purandeswari reiterated that whatever development had happened in Andhra Pradesh in recent times, it was all due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts, and the role of the State government was minimal to nothing in it.

State BJP chief Daggubati

Purandeswari feeds cows at

SV Goshala in Alipiri on

Wednesday I Madhav K

Participating in the meeting of Shakti Kendras and polling booth coordinators in Tirupati on Wednesday, she said Modi had given top priority to economic development, more so in Andhra Pradesh. “However, the present government in the State is not acknowledging the fact. So we took on ourselves to explain to the people in what manner the Modi government has helped and is helping Andhra Pradesh for its development,” she said and added that the first programme to this effect was taken up in Tirupati.

Purandeswari mentioned that Puthalapattu-Naidupeta highway is being constructed at a cost of Rs 1,700 crore and Rs 311 crore is being spent on developing Tirupati railway station into a world class one.Further listing out various Central government funded projects, she said Rs 600 and Rs 800 crore is being spent on IIT and IISER with an objective to provide quality education to students from the State and elsewhere. A sum of Rs 1,695 crore has been allocated for Tirupati to make it a Smart City.

As many as 87 different programmes have been taken up for the purpose. Tirupati has been provided with 21,000 drinking water connections. “Our PM is making every effort to take India from the fifth to third place in development. It will only happen when every State contributes to the national growth,” she observed.

