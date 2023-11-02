Chandrababu Naidu accorded tumultuous welcome

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu reached his residence at Undavalli from Rajamahendravaram in the early hours of Wednesday after being released from the central jail on interim bail in the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation case.

After meeting his family members and relatives, the former Chief Minister left for Hyderabad in the evening to undergo medical tests. Upon his arrival at his residence, Naidu turned a bit emotional while interacting with his family members and relatives.

Naidu who left Rajamahendravaram at 4.15 pm on Tuesday, reached his residence at Undavalli at 5.45 am on Wednesday. It took nearly 14 hours for Naidu to travel from Rajamahendravaram to Undavalli as thousands of TDP activists and sympathisers in the erstwhile combined Godavari and Krishna districts came onto the roads to have a glimpse of Naidu.

By that time the former Chief Minister reached his residence, apart from his family members and relatives, TDP activists, women and farmers of Amaravati gathered at Undavalli in large numbers and gave him a rousing reception.

Later in the evening, on his arrival at Begumpet airport in Hyderabad, Naidu received a tumultuous welcome from a large number of TDP supporters. Naidu remained inside his vehicle and greeted the people. Some of the enthusiastic Telugu Desam activists followed Naidu’s convoy. Meanwhile, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh left for Delhi to hold consultations with legal experts on cases against Naidu.

Ex-CM to go to AIG Hospitals in Hyderabad

By that time, Naidu reached his residence at Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad, a team of doctors from AIG Hospitals were present and enquired about his health condition. As per the suggestion of doctors, Naidu will go to AIG Hospitals on Thursday to undergo medical tests

