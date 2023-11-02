CM Jagan failed to implement dry law, says TDP MLA Yeluri Sambasiva Rao

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Finding fault with the YSRC government for filing another case against TDP supremo and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu pertaining to the liquor policy implemented during the previous regime, Parchur MLA Yeluri Sambasiva Rao reminded the people that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had failed to implement his promise of total prohibition.

Speaking to mediapersons at the TDP central office in Mangalagiri on Wednesday, the MLA alleged that about 30,000 people died and 40 lakh people fell ill by consuming cheap liquor introduced by the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the last four-and-a-half years.

The TDP MLA accused the YSRC government of conspiring to earn crores from the sale of liquor and chose IRTS officer D Vasudeva Reddy, who has no knowledge of the State or its people, to head AP State Beverages Corporation Limited. Vasudeva Reddy, who is behind the liquor mafia in the State, with the support of Jagan, lodged a false complaint against Naidu.

The YSRC government had given permission to more than 100 new distilleries, which are reportedly benami companies of Jagan, the TDP MLA said and demanded a CBI inquiry into the liquor policy of the YSRC government.

