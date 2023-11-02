Home States Andhra Pradesh

Elusive tiger kills three cattle in Andhra Pradesh's Uddanam region

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Fear gripped Uddanam after an elusive tiger killed three cows and injured two buffalos in three separate incidents for the first time in the region on Wednesday. A cow was found dead on the outskirts of Mandapalli under Kanchili Mandal on Wednesday early hours. A few hours later, the carcasses of another two cows were traced on the outskirts of Sahalala Puttuga and Kondi Puttuga under Kaviti mandal. Based on the pugmarks of the wild animal and injuries on the cattle, the cattle owners suspected that the tiger that had been roaming in the region for the past week.

Based on the information of the locals, Palasa-Kasibugga range forest officials reached the spot, inspected the carcasses, and collected the pugmarks. They confirmed that the cattle died in a tiger attack and launched the procedure to disburse the compensation to the cattle owners. Six sets of trap cameras have been installed on the outskirts of Mandapalli to confirm the presence of the tiger. In the meanwhile, they have sounded a high alert in the Uddanam region.

Speaking to TNIE, Palasa-Kasibugga range forest officer Muralikrishnam Naidu said, “The elusive tiger killed three cows and two buffaloes in Kanchili and Kaviti mandals. Based on the pugmarks, we are presuming that the tiger has been roaming in Kanchili, Kaviti and Sompeta mandals.”

