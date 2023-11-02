Governor Abdul Nazeer presents YSR Awards to 27 eminent persons in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor S Abdul Nazeer presented the YSR Lifetime Achievement and YSR Achievement Awards for the year 2023 to 27 eminent persons in recognition of their rich contribution to various fields, at a programme held at A Convention Centre in the city on Wednesday. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, his mother YS Vijayamma and several others were also present. The State government has presented the awards to eminent persons in different fields for the third consecutive year.

Speaking on the occasion, Jagan said the former Chief Minister Rajasekhara Reddy had changed the course of the State’s history in agriculture, education, medical and health and housing sectors. “Today, as we gather to bestow the prestigious YSR Lifetime Achievement and YSR Achievement Awards for 2023, we pay homage to the indomitable spirit of my late father and former Chief Minister Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy, who changed the course of Andhra Pradesh’s history, and his legacy lives on,” he said.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the YSR awards are a testament to the former Chief Minister’s unwavering commitment to the State’s culture and pride. “The awards celebrate not just exceptional achievements, but diverse contributions that have enriched our society in agriculture, handlooms, folklore, drama, progressivism and more. We recognise the recipients of awards as our national wealth, carrying forward the rich traditions and values of Andhra Pradesh,” he observed.

Abdul Nazeer commended the remarkable contributions of the awardees to the society in the fields chosen by them. He emphasised that the YSR Lifetime Achievement and YSR Achievement Awards are not just accolades and they represent the State’s recognition of the extraordinary service and dedication of individuals and institutions. The awards are instituted in memory of Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy, the beloved former Chief Minister, who left an indelible mark on the State’s history,” he said.

(From right to left) Governor S Abdul Nazeer presents the YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards to YV Malla Reddy, Dr G Samaram, Dr Indla Ramasubba Reddy, Kalisha Bi Mahboob and Shaik Mahaboob Subani and Bezawada Wilson and the YSR Achievement Award to Khadeer Babu at a function held at A Convention Centre in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

The Governor lauded the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government for its commitment to empowering marginalised communities, including SC, ST, BC and minorities. Dr YSR Lifetime Achievement Award carries a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh, a bronze figurine of Dr YSR, a souvenir and a commendation letter. Dr YSR Achievement Award carries a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh, a souvenir and a commendation letter.

The 23 recipients of the YSR Lifetime Achievement Award include YV Malla Reddy (agriculture), Yadla Gopala Rao (stage artiste), Talisetti Mohan (Kalamkari), Kota Sachidananda Sastry (Harikatha), Kona Sanyasi (Tappeta Gullu), Uppada Handloom Weavers’ Cooperative Society, SV Rama Rao (painting), Raavu Balasaraswathi (playback singer, her son received the award), Tallavajjhula Sivaji (journalist and writer), Chingicherla Krishna Reddy (folk arts), Kalisha Bi Mahboob and Shaik Mahaboob Subani (Nadaswaram), Bethatvolu Ramabrahmam, Namini Subrahmanyam Naidu and Attada Appalanaidu (Telugu language and literature), Pullela Gopichand and Karanam Malleswari (sports), Dr Indla Ramasubba Reddy and Dr EC Vinay Kumar Reddy (medical and health), Govindaraju Chakradhar and HRK (media), Bezawada Wilson, Nirmal Hriday Bhavan and Dr G Samaram (social service).

Pangi Vineeta (agriculture), Khadeer Babu and Mahjabeen (Literature) and K Syam Mohan (social service) were honoured with the YSR Achievement Award. Speaking to TNIE, Nadaswaram exponents Kalisha Bi Mahboob and Shaik Mahaboob Subani said, “It’s an immense pleasure for us to receive the prestigious award.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: Governor S Abdul Nazeer presented the YSR Lifetime Achievement and YSR Achievement Awards for the year 2023 to 27 eminent persons in recognition of their rich contribution to various fields, at a programme held at A Convention Centre in the city on Wednesday. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, his mother YS Vijayamma and several others were also present. The State government has presented the awards to eminent persons in different fields for the third consecutive year. Speaking on the occasion, Jagan said the former Chief Minister Rajasekhara Reddy had changed the course of the State’s history in agriculture, education, medical and health and housing sectors. “Today, as we gather to bestow the prestigious YSR Lifetime Achievement and YSR Achievement Awards for 2023, we pay homage to the indomitable spirit of my late father and former Chief Minister Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy, who changed the course of Andhra Pradesh’s history, and his legacy lives on,” he said. The Chief Minister emphasised that the YSR awards are a testament to the former Chief Minister’s unwavering commitment to the State’s culture and pride. “The awards celebrate not just exceptional achievements, but diverse contributions that have enriched our society in agriculture, handlooms, folklore, drama, progressivism and more. We recognise the recipients of awards as our national wealth, carrying forward the rich traditions and values of Andhra Pradesh,” he observed. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Abdul Nazeer commended the remarkable contributions of the awardees to the society in the fields chosen by them. He emphasised that the YSR Lifetime Achievement and YSR Achievement Awards are not just accolades and they represent the State’s recognition of the extraordinary service and dedication of individuals and institutions. The awards are instituted in memory of Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy, the beloved former Chief Minister, who left an indelible mark on the State’s history,” he said. (From right to left) Governor S Abdul Nazeer presents the YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards to YV Malla Reddy, Dr G Samaram, Dr Indla Ramasubba Reddy, Kalisha Bi Mahboob and Shaik Mahaboob Subani and Bezawada Wilson and the YSR Achievement Award to Khadeer Babu at a function held at A Convention Centre in Vijayawada on Wednesday.The Governor lauded the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government for its commitment to empowering marginalised communities, including SC, ST, BC and minorities. Dr YSR Lifetime Achievement Award carries a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh, a bronze figurine of Dr YSR, a souvenir and a commendation letter. Dr YSR Achievement Award carries a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh, a souvenir and a commendation letter. The 23 recipients of the YSR Lifetime Achievement Award include YV Malla Reddy (agriculture), Yadla Gopala Rao (stage artiste), Talisetti Mohan (Kalamkari), Kota Sachidananda Sastry (Harikatha), Kona Sanyasi (Tappeta Gullu), Uppada Handloom Weavers’ Cooperative Society, SV Rama Rao (painting), Raavu Balasaraswathi (playback singer, her son received the award), Tallavajjhula Sivaji (journalist and writer), Chingicherla Krishna Reddy (folk arts), Kalisha Bi Mahboob and Shaik Mahaboob Subani (Nadaswaram), Bethatvolu Ramabrahmam, Namini Subrahmanyam Naidu and Attada Appalanaidu (Telugu language and literature), Pullela Gopichand and Karanam Malleswari (sports), Dr Indla Ramasubba Reddy and Dr EC Vinay Kumar Reddy (medical and health), Govindaraju Chakradhar and HRK (media), Bezawada Wilson, Nirmal Hriday Bhavan and Dr G Samaram (social service). Pangi Vineeta (agriculture), Khadeer Babu and Mahjabeen (Literature) and K Syam Mohan (social service) were honoured with the YSR Achievement Award. Speaking to TNIE, Nadaswaram exponents Kalisha Bi Mahboob and Shaik Mahaboob Subani said, “It’s an immense pleasure for us to receive the prestigious award.” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp