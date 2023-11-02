Jal Jeevan project works to gain pace in Bapatla

Bandhavi Annam By

GUNTUR: The Jal Jeevan Mission in Bapatla district is all set to gain momentum. The aim to provide clean drinking water to over 3.63 lakh households by installing 1.64 lakh tap connections is set to pick up speed. District Collector Ranjith Bhasha has ordered officials to work at a brisk pace to complete the mission by 2024.

The mission is being carried out in two phases. Currently, out of the 1,403 works allotted, 338 works have completed the tender process and are in the grounding process, while 1,065 works are yet to reach the tender level. Officials mentioned that the delay in starting the works was due to permissions and tender processes.

To address the delay, the District Collector has instructed Rural Water Supply Services (RWSS) officials to speed up the works. Additionally, village-level and mandal-level panchayat officials have been directed to finish tap connection works before the next summer season.

“The project aims to provide drinking water to the people of Bapatla for the next 30 years, ensuring there is no scarcity. The officials should take required measures to finish the work as soon as possible,” the collector added.

Adding more to the details, collector Ranjith Bhasha stated that over Rs 73.21 crores have been allotted for 129 works in Addanki constituency, Rs 24.25 crores for 76 works in Bapatla, Rs 23.35 crores for 64 works in Chirala, Rs 117.79 crores for 125 works in Parchuru, Rs 122.70 crores for 251 works in Repalle, and Rs 21.02 crores for 52 works in Vemuru are allotted. Ranjith also identified that over 156 works, each worth Rs 5 lakh, and 256 works, each worth Rs 40 lakh, have not yet not begun.

Works to finish by '24

The project aims to provide to be completed by 2024 and provide drinking water to the people of Bapatla for the next 30 years

