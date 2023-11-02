Notification for Group I and II exams by November end: APPSC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will release the notification of Group 1 and Group 2, by the end of November. Gautam Sawang, Chairman of APPSC informed that 100 Group I and 900 Group II posts will be filled, adding, the Group 1 preliminary tests will be held in February 2024.

Speaking on the occasion, Sawang requested the officials not to create chaos among the aspirants of Group-I and Group-II on delay of conduct of examinations without proper information. He assured that they will release Group notification by the end of November and the examinations of assistant professors will be conducted by the end of December.

Gautam Sawang said that they brought several rational changes in the scheme and syllabus of Group-II. Although the government has issued permission for the filling of 900 posts following GO 39, 78, 98, 112 and the carry forward posts in the state, APPSC didn’t receive the indents from 54 departments. He stated that they are in talks with the departments for the release of immediate indent and will release the notifications for Group-II by resolving all the hurdles in front of the process.

Officials mentioned that APPSC has been taking all the measures to conduct the Group I test, counting and the selection of candidates in a scientific method and with more transparency. For this, to change the scheme and syllabus of Group-I , the APPSC has been in discussion with the expert professors of IIT, HCU, recruiting agencies, intellectuals from across the country and the expertise senior professors of Andhra University, Acharya Nagarjuna University, Venkateswara University, Padmavathi Women University of Andhra Pradesh. The chairman also assured that the notification of Group-I will be released after the completion of the process of changes.

Meanwhile, Chairman Gautam Sawang condemned the allegations raised against the APPSC which works to conduct the test with 100 %commitment and transparency. He also made it clear that APPSC will spend the budget allocated by the government only for the examinations conducted under APPSC limits.

“Apart from those examinations which will be conducted by the APPSC based on Article 321 of the Indian Constitution, the expenses should be spent by the respective departments. Hence the universities have spent the expenses for the assistant professor examinations and now, they have sent the proposals to the APSCHE to conduct the examinations.”

Asst prof exams to be held by Dec end

Gautam Sawang, Chairman of APPSC announced that the examinations for recruitment of assistant professors will be conducted by the end of December. He further informed that 100 Group I and 900 Group II posts will be filled, and the Group I preliminary tests will be held in February 2024

