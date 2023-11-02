RINL wins three golds at Beijing global quality convention

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: RINL teams won three gold medals at the International Convention on Quality Control Circles (ICQCC-2023) organised by the China Association of Quality (CAQ) in Beijing from Oct 30 to Nov 1. RINL’s quality circle (QC) teams, which won gold medals, include Tesla, Rockers and Abhyuday.

The teams presented their case studies in the competition conducted during the convention. QC team Tesla of SBM (Special Bar mill) department of RINL presented their case study on modification of pouring pipe to minimize scratch marks on the coil.

QC team Rockers of BF (Blast Furnace) department presented their case study on modification in the manual operating system of tilting runners.QC team Abhyuday of SMS (Steel Melting Shop) department of RINL presented their case study on modification of cross travel shaft in a gas cutting machine.

Congratulating the award-winning team members, CMD of RINL Atul Bhatt said that the exceptional recognition at the global level underscored RINL’s unwavering commitment to fostering a culture of innovation and quality.

