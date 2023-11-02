Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rs 83.89 crore allocated for 19 rural roads in Ongole

MLA Rambabu said that the decades-long dream of the people of Rangapuram and other villages to have the shortest route will soon be turning into reality with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Published: 02nd November 2023 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2023 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

Road, Road construction, roads, roads construction

Image used for representational purposes only.

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The State government has accorded administrative sanction for 19 rural road construction proposals of the district under the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Ministry, to the tune of around Rs 83.89 crore. Minister for State Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Dr Audimulapu Suresh recently revealed the details of the proposals, including five each in Yerragonda Palem, Kondepi, two each in Markapuram, Giddalur, Darsi, one each in Kanigiri, Ongole and Santha Nuthala (SN) Padu  Assembly constituencies of the district.

Giddalur MLA Anna Rambabu along with the NABARD-RIDF wing officials, Forest department, Revenue department, other government officials and public leaders inspected the proposed Ardhaveedu- Rangapuram- Aavulakonda forest area site near Rangapuram on Monday and discussed about the construction of 12 km long BT road to facilitate the ten villages of Velagalapaya-Valley area.

MLA Rambabu said that the decades-long dream of the people of Rangapuram and other villages to have the shortest route will soon be turning into reality with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s love and affection towards the Giddalur constituency people.  “In view of the larger benefit to the local people, we are going to allocate revenue land to the Forest department as they agreed to free forest lands for this proposed BT road construction,” MLA added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RoadsConstruction

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp