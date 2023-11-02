Rs 83.89 crore allocated for 19 rural roads in Ongole

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The State government has accorded administrative sanction for 19 rural road construction proposals of the district under the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Ministry, to the tune of around Rs 83.89 crore. Minister for State Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Dr Audimulapu Suresh recently revealed the details of the proposals, including five each in Yerragonda Palem, Kondepi, two each in Markapuram, Giddalur, Darsi, one each in Kanigiri, Ongole and Santha Nuthala (SN) Padu Assembly constituencies of the district.

Giddalur MLA Anna Rambabu along with the NABARD-RIDF wing officials, Forest department, Revenue department, other government officials and public leaders inspected the proposed Ardhaveedu- Rangapuram- Aavulakonda forest area site near Rangapuram on Monday and discussed about the construction of 12 km long BT road to facilitate the ten villages of Velagalapaya-Valley area.

MLA Rambabu said that the decades-long dream of the people of Rangapuram and other villages to have the shortest route will soon be turning into reality with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s love and affection towards the Giddalur constituency people. “In view of the larger benefit to the local people, we are going to allocate revenue land to the Forest department as they agreed to free forest lands for this proposed BT road construction,” MLA added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

ONGOLE: The State government has accorded administrative sanction for 19 rural road construction proposals of the district under the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Ministry, to the tune of around Rs 83.89 crore. Minister for State Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Dr Audimulapu Suresh recently revealed the details of the proposals, including five each in Yerragonda Palem, Kondepi, two each in Markapuram, Giddalur, Darsi, one each in Kanigiri, Ongole and Santha Nuthala (SN) Padu Assembly constituencies of the district. Giddalur MLA Anna Rambabu along with the NABARD-RIDF wing officials, Forest department, Revenue department, other government officials and public leaders inspected the proposed Ardhaveedu- Rangapuram- Aavulakonda forest area site near Rangapuram on Monday and discussed about the construction of 12 km long BT road to facilitate the ten villages of Velagalapaya-Valley area. MLA Rambabu said that the decades-long dream of the people of Rangapuram and other villages to have the shortest route will soon be turning into reality with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s love and affection towards the Giddalur constituency people. “In view of the larger benefit to the local people, we are going to allocate revenue land to the Forest department as they agreed to free forest lands for this proposed BT road construction,” MLA added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp