SRM and University of South Florida ink MoU to exchange research projects

The partnership seeks to facilitate cultural exchanges, allowing students to gain a broader understanding of global perspectives and fostering an atmosphere of inclusivity and diversity.

Published: 02nd November 2023 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2023 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

SRM University, Amaravati (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a step towards enhancing its global presence and fostering academic collaboration, SRM University-AP, Andhra Pradesh, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of South Florida (USF). The MoU signing took place in the presence of Vice Chancellor, SRM University - AP Prof. Manoj K Arora, Dr Prashant Mohapatra, Provost & Executive Vice President of the University of South Florida, along with Dr Kiki Caruson, Vice President, USF.

The MoU hailed as an ‘umbrella agreement’ represents a comprehensive and strategic partnership to promote collaborative research, student exchanges, faculty interactions, and cultural engagement between the two institutions. This MOU will pave the way for academic exchanges, joint research initiatives, and collaborative projects that will enrich the educational experience for students and faculty at both institutions.

The partnership seeks to facilitate cultural exchanges, allowing students to gain a broader understanding of global perspectives and fostering an atmosphere of inclusivity and diversity. SRM University-AP students will have the opportunity to experience a truly global education by participating in programs and activities hosted by the University of South Florida.

