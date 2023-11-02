Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada logs 46 per cent rise in road fatalities

Data published by the Centre showed Vijayawada ranked 13 and Vizag stood at 18th position in road accident fatalities among 50 cities across the country in 2022.

Road accident

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada recorded an alarming rise of 46 per cent in road accident deaths, while the toll dropped by 2.7 per cent in Visakhapatnam in 2022 compared to the previous year. The ‘Road Accidents in India-2022’ data was revealed by the transport wing of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH).

According to the findings, as many as 418 people lost their lives in 1,543 road accidents in Vijayawada last year as against 287 deaths in 2021. On the contrary, 358 people were killed in 1,531 road accidents in Visakhapatnam in 2022 compared to 368 deaths in the previous year.

The data published by the Centre showed Vijayawada ranked 13 and Vizag stood at 18th position in road accident fatalities among 50 cities across the country in 2022. The State logged a mere dip of 1.4 per cent in the number of road accidents reported in 2022 compared to the previous year, however, the fatalities increased slightly by 1.3 per cent during the same period of time.

The data revealed that Andhra reported 8,293 deaths in 21,249 road accidents in 2022, while it registered 8,186 deaths in 21,556 road mishaps in 2021. Andhra stood seventh in injuries caused by road crashes, eighth in deaths and ninth in accidents across the country in the last year.

The report highlighted that road accidents are mostly caused due to human error, road conditions, vehicular conditions, traffic rule violations such as rash and drunk driving, use of mobile phones, jumping red lights and unfavourable weather conditions.

Of the total accidents reported in the country in 2022, 72.3 per cent of accidents are due to rash driving, 2.2 per cent due to drunk driving, 1.6 per cent due to the usage of mobile phones and 18.2% due to other reasons.

