Home States Andhra Pradesh

18th-century statue found in Andhra's Kadapa agricultural field

Mysore Archaeology Department Director Muniratnam Reddy also confirmed that the statue belongs to 18th century.

Published: 03rd November 2023 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2023 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

A 18th-century statue was discovered in Rekulakunta SC colony in Brahmamgarimatam mandal in Kadapa district

A 18th-century statue was discovered in Rekulakunta SC colony in Brahmamgarimatam mandal in Kadapa district | Express

By Express News Service

KADAPA: An 18th-century statue was found in Rekulakunta SC colony in Brahmamgarimatam mandal of Kadapa district, said writer and historian Bommisseety Ramesh.

Speaking to mediapersons, Ramesh said K Rajasekhar Naidu found the statue in his field while ploughing and informed the same to Nayani Ramesh Naidu and P Venkatesh.

Mysore Archaeology Department Director Muniratnam Reddy also confirmed that the statue belongs to the 18th century.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
18th-century statue Rekulakunta SC colony Kadapa agricultural field

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp