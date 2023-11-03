18th-century statue found in Andhra's Kadapa agricultural field
Mysore Archaeology Department Director Muniratnam Reddy also confirmed that the statue belongs to 18th century.
Published: 03rd November 2023 10:24 AM | Last Updated: 03rd November 2023 10:24 AM | A+A A-
KADAPA: An 18th-century statue was found in Rekulakunta SC colony in Brahmamgarimatam mandal of Kadapa district, said writer and historian Bommisseety Ramesh.
Speaking to mediapersons, Ramesh said K Rajasekhar Naidu found the statue in his field while ploughing and informed the same to Nayani Ramesh Naidu and P Venkatesh.
Mysore Archaeology Department Director Muniratnam Reddy also confirmed that the statue belongs to the 18th century.