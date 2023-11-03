18th-century statue found in Andhra's Kadapa agricultural field

By Express News Service

KADAPA: An 18th-century statue was found in Rekulakunta SC colony in Brahmamgarimatam mandal of Kadapa district, said writer and historian Bommisseety Ramesh.

Speaking to mediapersons, Ramesh said K Rajasekhar Naidu found the statue in his field while ploughing and informed the same to Nayani Ramesh Naidu and P Venkatesh.

Mysore Archaeology Department Director Muniratnam Reddy also confirmed that the statue belongs to the 18th century.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KADAPA: An 18th-century statue was found in Rekulakunta SC colony in Brahmamgarimatam mandal of Kadapa district, said writer and historian Bommisseety Ramesh. Speaking to mediapersons, Ramesh said K Rajasekhar Naidu found the statue in his field while ploughing and informed the same to Nayani Ramesh Naidu and P Venkatesh. Mysore Archaeology Department Director Muniratnam Reddy also confirmed that the statue belongs to the 18th century.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp