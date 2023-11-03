70 officials check health records of children in Bapatla panchayats

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: With an initiative to ensure that all government welfare and development schemes reach the public and resolve the issues in villages, the Bapatla district administration launched the Grama Darshini programme on Thursday. District collector P Ranjit Basha inaugurated the programme at the Nandiraju Thota gram panchayat in East Bapatla on Thursday.

As many as 70 special officers from ranks of revenue divisional officers to tehsildars and other stakeholders visited 70-gram panchayats in all mandals. Collector Ranjit Basha visited the local Anganwadi centre inspected the health records of the children and later reviewed the progress of Nadu Nedu works in ZP High School.

He also interacted with the students and enquired about various facilities in the school. He verified various records in the village secretariat and the progress of works allotted under the Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhuthvam programme. Speaking on the occasion, Ranjit Basha said that the main initiative of this program is to provide all government schemes to the people.

“The officials will visit all gram panchayats on a rotational basis and take notes on the implementation of various schemes, and progress of development works taken up in the village including Nadu Nedu works in hospitals and schools, sanitation, rythu bharosa kendrams, operation of village secretariats, Anganwadi centres, and waste to wealth units. In the next step of the format, the inspecting officers will prepare a detailed report on works inspected, existing facilities in the panchayat, other facilities required and issues resolved during their visit,” he added.

Based on the inputs, the government will take necessary action to resolve the issues on a war footing based on their requirement, he maintained.

