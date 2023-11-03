Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra doctor's father attacks physiotherapist with hammer, kills him for having affair with his daughter 

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Kothapet police on Wednesday arrested an RTC employee, who killed a physiotherapist on October 29.

Disclosing the details, Guntur East sub-division ASP Nachiket Shelke in a press meeting held here on Thursday, said that, the deceased Seetharamanjaneyulu was a physiotherapist at a private hospital. Though he was married but had been living alone at a house in Gunturuvarithota in the city for some time.

Meanwhile, he got acquainted with a woman working as a duty doctor in the same hospital and was the daughter of the accused P Srinivasa Reddy. Reddy, who worked as a regional safety driving inspector at Narasaraopet RTC was not happy about his daughter’s relationship with Setharam, as the latter was already married. He sent her daughter abroad for higher studies but she planned to return to India and be with Seetharam.

Reddy tried to convince her to continue her studies. He also tried to convince Seetharam to back off from the relationship. When Seetharam refused, enraged Reddy threw chilli powder into his eyes attacked him with a hammer killed him, and fled the scene. The police formed three special teams and nabbed the accused on Wednesday and produced him in the court.

