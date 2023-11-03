APSSDC case against Naidu will not stand legal scrutiny: Payyavula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP senior leader and Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman Payyavula Keshav said except for making false allegations in the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) case, the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government could not prove that TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu received even 50 paise during the former Chief Minister’s stay in Rajamahendravaram Central Prison for 52 days.

Keshav is of the view that the day is not too far off that the courts will reject the false chargesheets and FIRs registered against Naidu as all of them were only fabricated to make him a victim of political vendetta. Speaking to mediapersons at the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri on Thursday, Keshav observed that since the people are well aware of the fact that Naidu did not commit any mistake in the skill development case, turned up like a tsunami when the former Chief Minister was released from the jail on interim bail.

Reminding that the TDP mentioned in its election manifesto in 2014 that large-scale employment would be generated for the youth and Naidu constituted the AP State Skill Development Corporation only to implement the promise and achieve good results in its implementation.“Once the courts start hearing the details of the APSSDC case, I am sure that the false FIRs and chargesheets fabricated by the YSRC government will be thrown out,” he observed.

Seeking to know whether Naidu mounted pressure on the officials to sign the relevant file of the skill development corporation and also to release the funds immediately, Keshav said the former CM had only signed the file to set up the board of directors and other committees and later another file approving the appointments. Since the whole process was done transparently, the courts would certainly reject the appeal of the State government, he felt.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: TDP senior leader and Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman Payyavula Keshav said except for making false allegations in the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) case, the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government could not prove that TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu received even 50 paise during the former Chief Minister’s stay in Rajamahendravaram Central Prison for 52 days. Keshav is of the view that the day is not too far off that the courts will reject the false chargesheets and FIRs registered against Naidu as all of them were only fabricated to make him a victim of political vendetta. Speaking to mediapersons at the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri on Thursday, Keshav observed that since the people are well aware of the fact that Naidu did not commit any mistake in the skill development case, turned up like a tsunami when the former Chief Minister was released from the jail on interim bail. Reminding that the TDP mentioned in its election manifesto in 2014 that large-scale employment would be generated for the youth and Naidu constituted the AP State Skill Development Corporation only to implement the promise and achieve good results in its implementation.“Once the courts start hearing the details of the APSSDC case, I am sure that the false FIRs and chargesheets fabricated by the YSRC government will be thrown out,” he observed.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Seeking to know whether Naidu mounted pressure on the officials to sign the relevant file of the skill development corporation and also to release the funds immediately, Keshav said the former CM had only signed the file to set up the board of directors and other committees and later another file approving the appointments. Since the whole process was done transparently, the courts would certainly reject the appeal of the State government, he felt. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp