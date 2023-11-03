Ensure hassle-free darshan during Karthika Brahmotsavams: TTD EO

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy on Thursday instructed the officials to make elaborate arrangements for the upcoming mega religious event, Karthika Brahmotsavams of Tiruchanoor Sri Padmavati Ammavaru, in a grand manner.

The EO held a review meeting with Tirupati District Collector Venkataramana Reddy, Superintendent of Police Parameswar Reddy, JEOs Sada Bhargavi, Veerabraham, CVSO Narasimha Kishore, Tirupati Municipal Corporation Commissioner Haritha, Tiruchanoor Temple Deputy EO Govindarajan, Archakas Babuswamy, Manikantha Swamy, and others, to discuss and coordinate the necessary arrangements.

During the meeting, Dharma Reddy emphasised the need for seamless coordination among district administration, the civic body, and the police to ensure hassle-free darshan for devotees attending Ammavari Brahmotsavams. With a higher number of devotees expected for the Gaja Vahanam scheduled on November 14 and the Panchami Theertham on November 18, he requested the implementation of traffic regulations and barricades in cooperation with the police.

Regarding the Panchami Theertham, where the Srivari Padi procession commences from Alipiri Padala Mandapam and proceeds to the Ammavari Temple via Komalamma Satram and Pasupu Mandapam, the EO stressed the importance of smooth traffic arrangements for the elephants and maintaining cleanliness in collaboration with the municipal officials.

To cater to devotees waiting for Pushkarini bath, German sheds were recommended to be set up at Navajeevan Eye Hospital, Zilla Parishad High School, and Pudi Road. These locations should provide queues, drinking water and Annaprasadam facilities. In anticipation of the Panchami Theertham, security officials were instructed to inspect security arrangements at the field level alongside the district SP.

The health department was advised to ensure a drinking water supply and additional staff for a seamless experience.

