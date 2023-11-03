‘Jagan’s mental health report must be sent to Centre’, says TDP general secretary

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Soon after the APCID filed a fresh case against TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday, the party’s national general secretary Nara Lokesh, lambasted Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the State government.“It appears as though the Chief Minister has lost his sanity. Booking cases against Naidu has become a habit of the ruling YSRC,” he quipped.

Demanding the Governor to intervene immediately and send a report to the Centre on Jagan’s mental health, the 40-year-old said, “This is the first time in the country that so many cases have been filed against a Leader of the Opposition.”Accusing the State government of managing systems and misusing power, the TDP leader alleged that the Chief Minister is treating the CID as the extended arm of the YSRC

to harass leaders of the Opposition party.

“Jagan has forgotten that the people of the State made him the Chief Minister so he could extend good governance. Instead, he’s acting like a mentally ill person. The people are also of the view that his madness has reached peaks,” he lashed out. He said cases have been foisted against the former chief minister even though corruption of even a single rupee has not taken place in the skill development project. Cases have been booked in the Amaravati Inner Ring Road issue when it has not even taken shape.

“Now, cases have been filed against Naidu in connection with sand which was supplied for free. In another case, he has been booked for the famous FibreNet project,” Lokesh noted. Further, he expressed that he felt pity for Jagan as he was filing cases against the Opposition leaders on the liquor issue, despite selling the ‘J’ brand alcohol.

Asserting that not even a single case will be proved before the judiciary, Lokesh remarked, “The State which was known for development is now being driven towards destruction due to political vendetta. It seems like filing fresh cases against Naidu every day is Jagan’s sole aim.” Lokesh claimed that the Chief Minister was resorting to such “antics” to divert public attention.

