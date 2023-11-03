KCR’s remarks on AP roads motivated: Sajjala

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s comments on the bad condition of roads in Andhra Pradesh, YSRC general secretary and Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said KCR’s remarks seem to have been made keeping in view the Assembly polls in neighbouring State.

Speaking to the media in Vijayawada on Thursday, he said the people of seven mandals, which were merged in Andhra Pradesh during the bifurcation of the State, are opting to stay in AP only as they are getting benefited from the welfare schemes of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government. “In AP, we are implementing the welfare schemes most transparently. We have given house sites to 31 lakh poor people. If we go on telling about the welfare schemes initiated by our government, there will be no end to it,’’ he observed.

Sajjala made it clear that they would not speak on what is going on in the neighbouring States. “KCR himself had recently stated that he would emulate Jagan in providing social security pensions if he is voted to power again. The welfare schemes initiated by us have become a role model for the entire nation,’’ he averred. The YSRC general secretary opined that KCR might have commented on some damaged roads only to portray himself as a better leader.

On the grand welcome to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on his arrival in Hyderabad on Wednesday, Sajjala said those who came to the airport were TDP activists only. “They belong to a particular community whose interests were well protected by Naidu when he was in power,’’ he said and claimed that the YSRC’s Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra attracted more crowds than Naidu in Hyderabad.

Sajjala also made light of TDP’s assertion that Naidu was received by thousands of people on his release from Rajamahendravaram Central Prison on interim bail in the skill development case. “If hundreds of vehicles are stopped on a highway, it leads to a traffic jam. It does not mean that thousands have turned up to express solidarity with the TDP chief,’’ he remarked.

