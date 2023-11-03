Lalitha Hospital bags Best Stroke Centre award in AP

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Akineedu Stroke Center of Lalitha Hospital in Guntur was awarded the ‘’Best Comprehensive Stroke Centre’’ award from Voice of Health Care, Stroke Innovation and Excellence Awards 2023. Dr N Srinivasa Rao, dean of the hospital received the award from Rishikesh Ganesh Bhai Patel, Minister of Health and Family Welfare of Gujarat, at an event held in Ahmedabad.

Hospital director Dr Vijaya said that round-the-clock treatment is provided to stroke patients through utilising cutting-edge technology and highly advanced equipment including a 128-slice CT scanner, 1.5 T MRI, a dedicated NEURO Cath lab and a highly experienced team of neurologists, and neurosurgeons.

She also informed that Lalitha Hospitals group is the first advanced stroke centre in the country to receive disease-specific stroke accreditation from Quality and Accreditation Institute, and became an affiliated organisation.

