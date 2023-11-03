Lifetime achievement award for Dr Raghunath Rao

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Renowned medical oncologist Dr. D. Raghunath Rao was honoured with the ‘Legends in Oncology-Lifetime Achievement Award’ at the third Indian Cancer Congress in Mumbai on Thursday. This award recognises his substantial contributions to the field of oncology and his steadfast commitment to improving cancer care in India.

The award ceremony, held during the conference’s second day, brought together prominent oncologists, nationwide researchers, and healthcare professionals to acknowledge Dr. Raghunath Rao’s notable accomplishments and his significant influence on oncology.

With over four decades of experience, Dr. Rao has played a pivotal role in advancing innovative cancer treatment approaches and therapies. In his acceptance speech, Dr Rao stated, “I am deeply honoured to receive the award. It reflects the collaborative efforts of the entire oncology community and the progress we have made in fighting cancer.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VISAKHAPATNAM: Renowned medical oncologist Dr. D. Raghunath Rao was honoured with the ‘Legends in Oncology-Lifetime Achievement Award’ at the third Indian Cancer Congress in Mumbai on Thursday. This award recognises his substantial contributions to the field of oncology and his steadfast commitment to improving cancer care in India. The award ceremony, held during the conference’s second day, brought together prominent oncologists, nationwide researchers, and healthcare professionals to acknowledge Dr. Raghunath Rao’s notable accomplishments and his significant influence on oncology. With over four decades of experience, Dr. Rao has played a pivotal role in advancing innovative cancer treatment approaches and therapies. In his acceptance speech, Dr Rao stated, “I am deeply honoured to receive the award. It reflects the collaborative efforts of the entire oncology community and the progress we have made in fighting cancer.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp