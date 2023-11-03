Home States Andhra Pradesh

Lifetime achievement award for Dr Raghunath Rao

With over four decades of experience, Dr. Rao, has played a pivotal role in advancing innovative cancer treatment approaches and therapies.

Published: 03rd November 2023 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2023 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

Dr. D. Raghunath Rao

Renowned medical oncologist Dr. D. Raghunath Rao (Photo |Website)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Renowned medical oncologist Dr. D. Raghunath Rao was honoured with the ‘Legends in Oncology-Lifetime Achievement Award’ at the third Indian Cancer Congress in Mumbai on Thursday.  This award recognises his substantial contributions to the field of oncology and his steadfast commitment to improving cancer care in India.

The award ceremony, held during the conference’s second day, brought together prominent oncologists,  nationwide researchers, and healthcare professionals to acknowledge Dr. Raghunath Rao’s notable accomplishments and his significant influence on oncology.

With over four decades of experience, Dr. Rao has played a pivotal role in advancing innovative cancer treatment approaches and therapies. In his acceptance speech, Dr Rao stated, “I am deeply honoured to receive the award. It reflects the collaborative efforts of the entire oncology community and the progress we have made in fighting cancer.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dr. D. Raghunath Rao

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp