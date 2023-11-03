Union cabinet to decide on revised estimates for Polavaram project

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Acknowledging that the Central government has received the revised estimates for the Polavaram Irrigation Project on October 19, Union minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday said the Union cabinet will decide on the same.

Shekhawat was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the International Congress on Irrigation and Drainage (ICID) and the 74th International Executive Council (IEC) held in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

Asserting that there was no dearth of funds to execute the Polavaram project, he emphasised that the R&R (Rehabilitation and Resettlement) aspect of the project comes under the purview of the State government.

Further, he said the BJP was seeing progress in all States, including the ones where the party did not have much foothold earlier. Exuding confidence, he added, “The day is not so far when the BJP’s flag will fly high in Andhra Pradesh due to the party leaders’ efforts.”

Pointing out that 16% of houses in rural areas of the State were getting piped water in 2019, Shekhawat said in the last four years, the Central government was able to supply water to 69% of households through pipes despite two years of the pandemic.” He highlighted that under the PM Krishi Yojana, almost two million hectares of new land was brought under irrigation command, benefitting millions of farmers and improving their livelihood.

“Developed and developing countries see India as a winner in resolving water and sanitation issues. At the Stockholm conference in 2019, representatives and ministers of 48 countries visited the Indian pavilion and sought India’s support in achieving ODF (Open Defecation Free) status,” the Union minister said. He added, “In the post-Covid era, India has created a new benchmark, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as far as the economy is concerned.”

